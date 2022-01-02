58 standby centres as coronavirus cases grow, 81 fresh infections in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad health department has put 58 private and government healthcare facilities on standby as the district has been witnessing a rise in the number of Covid cases, with 81 fresh infections reported on Saturday -- the first day of this year.

According to official figures, the district witnessed more than 81 cases the last time on May 30, 2021, when 91 fresh cases were reported. Officials said the 81 fresh cases have primarily been reported from trans-Hindon localities like Indirapuram, Kaushambi, Vasundhara, Vaishali and Raj Nagar among others. An MLA (details not shared) and 11 of his family members were among the fresh cases reported on Saturday.

With the sudden increase in the number of Covid cases, the sample positivity rate jumped from 0.62% (out of 5,369 samples tested) on Friday to 1.62% (out of 4,984 samples tested) on Saturday.

The spike in the sample positivity rate indicates that the cases have risen even if the testing has not been increased.

Sample positivity rate is the number of samples testing positive per 100 samples. Sometimes, patients would give more than one test for confirmation, and so the total positive samples could be higher than total positive cases. The overall sample positivity since the start of the pandemic (in March 2020) stands at 2.4%. “There is a sudden rise in the number of Covid and 81 infections were reported till the midnight of December 31, 2021. Majority of the patients are asymptomatic and also include one MLA and 11 of his family members. These cases have come in mostly from trans-Hindon localities where people often move to neighbouring cities for work,” said Dr Sunil Tyagi, additional chief medical officer.

“As a result of the sudden spike, we have put on standby 58 healthcare facilities, which include government and private hospitals. This has been done for patients in areas requiring immediate medical intervention, and the people could be shifted to nearby facilities immediately in such cases,” according to Tyagi.

The officials said that the majority of patients are asymptomatic, and they become difficult to trace.

“That is why they often come in contact with other people and pass on the infection. In order to find out more suspected cases, we have also asked hospitals to conduct tests for OPD patients if they show symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) or that of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI),” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.

The symptoms of ILI and SARI include fever, cough, loss of appetite, body aches among others, which are generally found in Covid patients, too. According to the officials, the 58 hospitals have a total of 3,459 Covid beds, which include 796 ICU beds, 228 ventilator beds and 105 equipped with oxygen concentrators.

The officials said that if the cases continue to rise further, they would scale up the number of beds to nearly 6,000, so that there is no shortage of beds in case patients need admission.

“The rise in cases indicates that it is the start of another Covid wave and it is time that testing should increase in order to find out more cases so that they can be identified and treated at the earliest. It is high time that enforcement should increase against people not wearing masks or following Covid protocols properly,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

As of now, official records till Saturday (January 1) morning indicate that the district has had 55,919 cases since the start of the pandemic in 2020, and the active cases stand at 192.

