60 workers of Samajwadi Party booked for disrupting traffic on expressway

Police on Wednesday booked 60 workers of the Samajwadi Party (SP), who were on their way to attend a rally of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal’s (RJD) Jayant Chaudhary in Meerut, for allegedly creating a ruckus and affecting traffic movement on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Tuesday
Published on Dec 09, 2021 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Police on Wednesday booked 60 workers of the Samajwadi Party (SP), who were on their way to attend a rally of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal’s (RJD) Jayant Chaudhary in Meerut, for allegedly creating a ruckus and affecting traffic movement on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Tuesday.

Dadri police said the workers, who were going in several cars and SUVs, violated rules and disturbed traffic movement near Beel Akbarpur. Police took action after a video of the incident was circulated on social media.

Pradeep Tripathi, station house officer (SHO) of Dadri police station, said , “We took suo moto cognizance of the matter after a video was circulated on social media. Some people were seen standing on the cars’ roof and raising slogans. We have registered a case against 60 unidentified people under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC. We are investigating the matter,” he said.

Raghvendra Dubey, SP spokesperson from Noida, said a group of party workers from Noida attended Akhilesh Yadav’s programme on Tuesday. “We had first called the workers to gather in Noida. They boarded their cars and SUVs and went directly to Meerut without stopping on the way. We do not know who created the ruckus,”said Dubey.

Inder Pradhan, SP president, Gautam Budh Nagar, said generally, party workers are enthusiastic during a rally. “The party workers may have raised slogans on the way....but we feel the police action is not rational. The police do not take action against the workers of the ruling party when they organise similar programmes,” he said.

