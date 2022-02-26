60-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Greater Noida

A 60-year-old man died after he was allegedly hit by a speeding car in the Ecotech 3 area of Greater Noida on Saturday morning.

The incident took place near Haldwani Mod when the victim, identified as Inam Khan, was crossing the road, police said, adding that Khan, a native of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was presently living in Greater Noida.

“A speeding Hyundai Creta hit Khan, who was critically injured. Local people rushed the victim to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Ecotech 3 police station.

A police team soon reached the spot and detained the driver involved in the accident. “We also seized the car,” the SHO said, adding that a case will be registered against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, police did not reveal the suspect’s name, saying that the paperwork is under process.

In a separate incident, a 48-year-old man was injured when a speeding SUV allegedly hit his bicycle in Noida’s Sector 125 on Friday evening. The victim was identified as Idris Khan, a resident of Okhla Vihar in Delhi.

Idris works as a security guard at an IT company in Noida, police said.

Sarfaraz Khan, the victim’s brother, said that Idris was returning home on his bicycle after completing his duty when a Toyota Fortuner hit him. “My brother was admitted to the district hospital in Noida. However, his condition deteriorated and he was referred to another hospital in Delhi,” he said.

Bharat Kumar Rathi, SHO of Sector 126 police station, said a case was registered against unidentified person under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (mischief) of IPC. “We have launched an investigation into the case,” he said.