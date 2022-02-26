60-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Greater Noida
A 60-year-old man died after he was allegedly hit by a speeding car in the Ecotech 3 area of Greater Noida on Saturday morning.
The incident took place near Haldwani Mod when the victim, identified as Inam Khan, was crossing the road, police said, adding that Khan, a native of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was presently living in Greater Noida.
“A speeding Hyundai Creta hit Khan, who was critically injured. Local people rushed the victim to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Ecotech 3 police station.
A police team soon reached the spot and detained the driver involved in the accident. “We also seized the car,” the SHO said, adding that a case will be registered against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.
However, police did not reveal the suspect’s name, saying that the paperwork is under process.
In a separate incident, a 48-year-old man was injured when a speeding SUV allegedly hit his bicycle in Noida’s Sector 125 on Friday evening. The victim was identified as Idris Khan, a resident of Okhla Vihar in Delhi.
Idris works as a security guard at an IT company in Noida, police said.
Sarfaraz Khan, the victim’s brother, said that Idris was returning home on his bicycle after completing his duty when a Toyota Fortuner hit him. “My brother was admitted to the district hospital in Noida. However, his condition deteriorated and he was referred to another hospital in Delhi,” he said.
Bharat Kumar Rathi, SHO of Sector 126 police station, said a case was registered against unidentified person under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (mischief) of IPC. “We have launched an investigation into the case,” he said.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.