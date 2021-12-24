7 fresh Covid cases reported in Ghaziabad, highest single day-spike in December

Seven fresh cases were reported in the district on Thursday, the highest single-day spike this month, taking the tally of Covid cases in December to 49, of which 27 are active cases.

The seven cases include four members of a family at a high-rise in Indirapuram, who are contacts of a previously infected patient who arrived in Ghaziabad from Australia on December 11. One case each reported on Thursday were from New Vijay Nagar, Raj Nagar and Bareilly.

Officials said all the four members of one family are asymptomatic while the three other cases have symptoms of throat pain and fever. All the seven patients are in home isolation and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to check if they have been infected by the Omicron variant or not.

Meanwhile, the district health department has formed about 150 teams, which will conduct ‘near to home’ vaccination in different localities to complete administering the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to over 2.7 million eligible beneficiaries in the district within the deadline of December 31 set by the state government.

According to official figures, till Thursday evening, total 4,252,693 doses were administered in the district, which include 2,572,404 first doses and 1,680,289 second doses. The district is yet to administer about 129,763 first doses in the next one week.

The first dose and second dose figures also include people from other districts who have taken the vaccine doses in Ghaziabad district.

The district has already missed the deadline of administering the first dose to all the eligible beneficiaries by November 30 and a fresh deadline of December 31 was later issued by the government.

“Apart from the first doses, we also have about 250,000 or more beneficiaries who have missed the date of their second dose and have not turned up. So, we have directed about 150 teams to go to localities and mohallas and conduct vaccination for those who have been left out of the inoculation programme and also vaccinate those who are yet to take their second dose,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer (CMO) of Ghaziabad.

According to officials, there are about 219 teams which are spread across the district and involved in the vaccination process.

“About 150 teams will now go to different localities, where they will set up ‘near to home’ camps and encourage people of specific areas to take up vaccination. Our overall vaccination coverage is high and the district is among the top five districts in Uttar Pradesh having more than 95% coverage,” said the CMO.

He added that the samples for the third sero-survey in the district have been taken up and sent to Lucknow for testing. The survey, conducted on the directions of the UP government, was carried out between December 21-25.

“The results of the present survey will indicate the rate of seroprevalence in population. As far as present rise in Covid cases is concerned, we mostly have patients who have a travel history and whose contacts have been infected. Our teams are tracking each case and taking up micro-containment exercise to control the spread of the infection,” said the CMO.

Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad), said, “In the wake of recent increase in Covid cases in December, it is vital for people to take the vaccination (both doses) to attain maximum protection from the infection. Many of the current patients, who have tested positive for Covid-19, have taken the vaccination and hence, are having mild or no symptoms. This is why the severity of infection is also less in the recent cases.”

