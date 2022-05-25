7 housing projects, 1 hotel demolished near Jewar airport site
The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) demolished seven illegal housing projects, and one hotel near the Noida International Airport site on Wednesday.
The demolition was carried out after the Yeida received complaints that some developers were selling residential plots in ‘unauthorized’ projects near the airport site.
The drive began on Tuesday, and was completed on Wednesday, involving the land and engineering department of the authority, and assisted by Tapapl police.
These housing projects were carved out on land in villages including Dorpuri, Khadeha, and Simrothi, located along the Yamuna Expressway, around 15 km from the airport site. Officials said that the promoters tried to cash in on airport development and lured innocent buyers in the name of cheap housing, without any approval from the authority.
As per the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Act, 1976, no housing project can be developed without approvals of building maps, land use change and allotment from the Yeida.
“These housing projects, and the hotel were being developed on around 273656 square meters of land, costing around ₹275 crore. We cannot allow such unauthorized projects on our notified land for planned development along the Yamuna Expressway,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.
Around 2 lakh hectares of land from 1,187 villages in six districts — Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra — have been notified under Yeida.
Apart from this, Yeida appealed to property buyers that they should not buy residential or other projects, which are not approved according to rules.
“If any buyer buys plots in such unauthorised projects, then they are themselves responsible for the consequences that an unauthorised project faces. We have been regularly issuing the advertisement and appeals that the buyers should stay away from such unauthorised projects,” said Singh.
“The buyers should exercise due diligence before investing in such projects because we demolish an illegal project as and when we learn or receive a complaint,” said another Yeida official.
-
Man held in Noida for posing as Delhi cop, extorting money from businessman
A 27-year-old man was arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police for allegedly impersonating a Delhi Police official and extorting money from people, mostly businessmen, in Delhi-NCR, said police. The police have recovered two uniforms, name and designation badge, track suits, forged identity cards of the Delhi Police and also seized an Apple iPhone from the suspect's possession.
-
Order for recovery proceedings against ineligible ration card holders in Ghaziabad rolled back
The state civil supplies department has rolled back an order issued in April, which required ineligible beneficiaries in Ghaziabad to surrender their ration cards and directed officials to recover the amount for the ration supplied to them, stating that there is no provision of recovering the amount from ineligible card holders. Following the new directions, many ration card holders who had come to surrender their cards at the district supplies office returned on Wednesday.
-
Nurses in Maha on two-day strike
After talks with the state health minister Rajesh Tope and the Directorate of Medical Research and Education failed on Wednesday, the Maharashtra State Nurses Association has decided to go on a two-day strike from May 26. Among the many demands, the association is protesting the outsourcing the hiring process of 1,749 of the 4,500 vacancies across the state. Since Monday, the nurses have been boycotting work for an hour between 7.30 am to 8.30 am.
-
Greater Noida authority issues notice to Supertech after two children fall from ninth floor of high-rise
A day after two children were severely injured after falling from the ninth floor of a building at Supertech Ecovillage-2 in Greater Noida west, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority issued a notice to Supertech seeking a reply in three days. A team of officials also inspected the spot on Wednesday. Siddharth's father and a resident of the society, Amit Kumar was at work in Loni, Ghaziabad, at the time of the incident.
-
Pune district reports 68 new Covid cases on Wednesday
Pune district reported 68 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths reported and 288 are active cases. Pune city reported 49 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 681107 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
