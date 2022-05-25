7 housing projects, 1 hotel demolished near Jewar airport site

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) demolished seven illegal housing projects, and one hotel near the Noida International Airport site on Wednesday.

The demolition was carried out after the Yeida received complaints that some developers were selling residential plots in ‘unauthorized’ projects near the airport site.

The drive began on Tuesday, and was completed on Wednesday, involving the land and engineering department of the authority, and assisted by Tapapl police.

These housing projects were carved out on land in villages including Dorpuri, Khadeha, and Simrothi, located along the Yamuna Expressway, around 15 km from the airport site. Officials said that the promoters tried to cash in on airport development and lured innocent buyers in the name of cheap housing, without any approval from the authority.

As per the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Act, 1976, no housing project can be developed without approvals of building maps, land use change and allotment from the Yeida.

“These housing projects, and the hotel were being developed on around 273656 square meters of land, costing around ₹275 crore. We cannot allow such unauthorized projects on our notified land for planned development along the Yamuna Expressway,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

Around 2 lakh hectares of land from 1,187 villages in six districts — Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra — have been notified under Yeida.

Apart from this, Yeida appealed to property buyers that they should not buy residential or other projects, which are not approved according to rules.

“If any buyer buys plots in such unauthorised projects, then they are themselves responsible for the consequences that an unauthorised project faces. We have been regularly issuing the advertisement and appeals that the buyers should stay away from such unauthorised projects,” said Singh.

“The buyers should exercise due diligence before investing in such projects because we demolish an illegal project as and when we learn or receive a complaint,” said another Yeida official.

