75 ponds in Ghaziabad set for revival under Centre’s ‘Amrit Sarovar’ scheme

The district administration has identified 75 ponds for revival/rejuvenation as part of the Centre’s ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’ initiative and the work on these ponds is likely to begin in the next 15 days, said officials in the know of the matter.

The objective of the Mission Amrit Sarovar is “construction/development” of at least 75 ponds in every district of the country. District officials said while work on 20% of the ponds in the district will be completed by August 15 this year, they will try completing the work on the remaining 80% of the ponds by August 15 next year.

Officials said they have identified 22 ponds in Muradnagar block, 17 in Loni, 16 in Rajapur and 21 ponds in Bhojpur for the mission. The revival of ponds will help recharge groundwater levels, besides providing a source of water to four blocks of the district.

According to official records of the Uttar Pradesh groundwater department, the groundwater level has been declining in different blocks and has dropped from an average 8.05 metres below ground level (mbgl) recorded after the monsoon in 2016 to 11.85 mbgl registered during the post-monsoon period of 2020. In city areas, the average groundwater declined from 22.7 mbgl during the post-monsoon of 2016 to 29.25 mbgl in 2020.

“We have identified the 75 ponds, which will be developed under the Centre’s ‘Amrit Sarovar’ scheme and funds for this project will be generated from the 15th Finance Commission. The work is likely to start within a fortnight. The target for completing all the works at the 75 ponds is August 15 next year but we will try to achieve to wrap up all the works before the scheduled date,” said Vikramaditya Singh, chief development officer.

Officials, however, could not immediately provide data on the total number of ponds in the district, the ones which have been encroached upon and even those which have dried up over the years.

As part of the Centre’s ‘Amrit Sarovar’ initiative, each of the ponds will have a pondage area of minimum 1 acre (0.4 hectares) with water holding capacity of about 10,000 cubic metres. All rural districts have been directed to develop at least 75 ponds, totalling about 50,000 Amrit Sarovars across the country.

The scheme also mentions that if the district is unable to create as many new Amrit Sarovars, they may take up rejuvenation of the existing ponds for restoring their ecological and productive utility.

Environmentalists said there is a lot that needs to be done to curb depletion of ground water.

“There are many instances of encroachment of water bodies in the district... We are contemplating to move authorities, who will take legal action against such issues,” said Sushil Raghav, a city-based environmentalist who moved the National Green Tribunal in 2013 for restoration of water bodies.

Other experts said a comprehensive survey of revenue records needs to be taken up in order to find exact area of ponds and other water bodies.

“Simple cosmetic changes, such as revival of ponds, will not serve much purpose in terms of recharging groundwater. There has to be a proper system to connect ponds with Hindon river to rejuvenate the river. which has no water of its own. Further, the wetlands need to be identified and notified,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist and a lawyer.

