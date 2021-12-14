8 Covid cases reported in Noida, five are international passengers

The district health department on Sunday identified the first five Covid positive international travellers, who have been put in isolation at the Noida Covid Hospital in Sector 39. A total of eight fresh cases, including that of the five travellers,were reported on Monday,taking the tally of active cases in the city to 24.

The travellers included a man and wife in their 30s, along with their son aged five, who returned from the United Kingdom. Two others were a woman in her 30s and her five-year-old daughter, who returned from Singapore. Both families were brought to the hospital by the rapid response team (RRT) around 7pm on Sunday.

However, soon after admission, the mother-daughter duo, who arrived from Singapore, fled the hospital as they “felt uncomfortable”. Sources in the know of the matter said the incident sparked panic in the hospital administration and the health department. A police team in PPE kits was sent to the housing society in Sector 137 at the address provided by the family. However, the woman and her daughter had not reached home. Sources said that the police team found the woman’s parents at the given address and informed them that legal action would be taken against her for breaking Covid protocols if she did not return to the hospital. The mother-daughter duo finally returned to the Noida Covid Hospital around 3am on Monday.

“All five patients are now in hospital and are being monitored. Their samples have been sent to National Centre for Disease Control in New Delhi for genome sequencing to find the variant of the virus. Meanwhile, we are also tracing their contacts. We hope that people continue to behave as per law and trust the healthcare system,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Health officials are still unsure of where the patients had gone and how many people they came in contact with. District magistrate Suhas L Y said the situation is being monitored and all private hospitals have also been alerted.

“All five patients are doing fine and are mostly asymptomatic. One of the children had mild fever and has been given paracetamol. Paediatric consultation of both children has also been done,” said Dr Tritya Saxena, medical superintendent, Noida Covid Hospital.

Doctors informed that of the eight cases reported on Monday, the five travellers are in isolation at the hospital while the remaining three are in home isolation. Of the three residents who tested positive, two are contacts of previously identified Covid patients.

The third patient is a 45-year-old man, who came to India from the USA on November 20, before international travellers were being monitored and screened for Covid-19. He underwent a Covid test recently--as he was planning to return to the US--which confirmed his infection on Monday. He is currently in home isolation.

Since (when), a total of 4,729 travellers have come to Noida , 1,101 of whom are from ‘at-risk’ nations. Of the 1,101 travellers who came from at-risk nations, the district health department has tested 187 of them for Covid-19.

Health officials said finding the travellers is becoming increasingly difficult as the contact details and addresses provided by many are incorrect.

According to the state’s Covid data on Monday, Noida has the highest number of fresh cases with the second highest active cases (24). Lucknow has the maximum active cases (29) in the state while Ghaziabad has 20 active cases.

One Covid death in Noida after two months

The district administration said on Monday that a 74-year-old man from Sector 24 died of Covid-19 at the Noida Covid Hospital on December 10.

Officials said the patient had multiple comorbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)and coronary heart disease.

The man visited ESIC hospital in Sector 62 after his COPD and heart-related symptoms aggravated. He was referred to Prakash hospital, where he was screened for Covid-19 before admission and tested positive. He was then taken to Noida Covid Hospital on December 6.

After four days in the ICU, he died on December 10. This is the first fatality in the district after two months, that has taken the death toll to 468. The last death was reported on October 14, when an elderly woman succumbed to Covid-19.

Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer, Noida, said, “The patient was already very sick when he came to the hospital. He was aged, had multiple comorbidities and was admitted to the ICU directly. We had reported about his death on the same day he died.”