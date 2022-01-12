8 cyber fraudsters held for duping retired NTCP Limited official of 1.42 crore

Noida: Police arrested eight people on Tuesday for allegedly impersonating as insurance agents and duping a retired general manager of a leading Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) in Noida of ₹1.42 crore for four years, officials said.

The suspects used the money to buy properties in Dehradun and Ghaziabad, and high-end vehicles including a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, according to police. They have cheated nearly 300 people in the past five years, said police.

The matter came to light after the victim -- Riyaz Hasan, 60, a resident of Noida Sector 62 -- filed a complaint about the same at the Sector 58 police station on April 13, 2021.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida, said, “Hasan, who voluntarily retired from National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited in 2019, got a lump sum amount as retirement benefits from his company.”

Hasan said in the complaint that he got a call from a person, who identified himself as AK Tripathi, a representative of an insurance company, in 2017. “Tripathi allured me to purchase seven insurance policies with high returns... Soon, two other suspects called and convinced me to buy four more policies. So, I bought 11 policies in total between 2017 and 2021,” Hasan said.

DCP Rajesh said that the “suspects perceived Hasan as a vulnerable target and started demanding more money”. “The suspects started calling Hasan and demanding ₹100,000 to ₹200,000 installments randomly, saying that the policies would be cancelled if he did not make the payments. Between 2017 and 2021, Hasan transferred ₹14,274,330 to the bank accounts of three of the suspects,” he said.

In April 2021, Hasan visited the insurance company’s office in Noida to enquire about his insurance policies, but was informed by the officials that they had no policy in his name. That is when the victim realised that he fell prey to a fraud and filed a complaint, and an FIR was also registered at the Sector 58 police station on April 13 last year.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, said the three suspects switched off their cellphones and went incommunicado around that time as they sensed something was wrong after the victim stopped giving anymore money.

“Initially, it was difficult to trace them, however, we managed to join the dots and zero down the suspects during the investigation for months... We conducted a search at their hideouts in Ghaziabad’s Dasna on Tuesday and arrested all the eight suspects for their involvement in the fraud case,” ADCP Singh said.

Police identified the mastermind as Niraj Kumar alias Nikhil Pradhan, 35, a resident of Meerut. He is an MBA. His accomplice Amar Pal alias Ram Pratap alias Atal (an MCA), 30, is a resident of Ghaziabad’s Masuri. Four other suspects -- Vikas Kumar alias AK Tripathi, 28, Sohan alias AK Gupta, 30, Sushil alias Sunil, 26, and Swati Sethia, alias Preeti Tyagi, 35 -- are all residents of Ghaziabad’s Loni. Two other suspects -- Shah Rukh Khan alias Rihan, 29, and Azharuddin alias Shambhu Nath, 30 -- are residents of Bulandshahr. All the eight suspects were arrested from Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

“The suspects revealed during interrogation that they previously worked at different insurance companies in Noida, and they used the same data and knowledge to cheat Hasan,” ADCP Singh added.

The police have recovered ₹4,755,000, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, four cars, 16 smartphones, 85 Aadhaar cards, six laptops, and several other documents from the possession of the suspects. The suspects were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday.

Police organised a press conference at the ADCP office in Noida Sector 14-A on Tuesday afternoon, where the suspects were also present. The main suspect -- Niraj Kumar -- denied all the charges against him and said, “I have been framed in the case.”