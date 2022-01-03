88 fresh Covid cases in Ghaziabad; district yet to achieve daily testing target

Ghaziabad on Sunday reported 88 fresh coronavirus disease cases amid a rise in the infections in the district, officials of the health department said.

According to official records, the district reported 81 fresh Covid cases the previous day.

With 280 active Covid cases at present, the total tally in the district has reached 56,017. The active cases include 171 patients in home isolation and five patients in facilities.

Meanwhile, facility allocation for 104 patients is still pending. “The Covid cases are on the rise, and we have already put 58 hospitals on standby in anticipation of more cases being reported in the coming days as the patients may require hospitalisation. At present, most of the cases being reported are asymptomatic, and the remaining are showing mild symptoms. We are tracking contacts of the Covid-positive patients... We are also trying to get more VTM vials to increase the testing,” said Dr Sunil Tyagi, additional chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

The daily testing has been at an average of 4,792 for the past 10 days as the district has also been facing a shortage of viral transport media (VTM) vials, which are being used for Covid testing, said officials familiar with the development.

An officer from the district health department said that the shortage of VTM vials has also affected Covid testing in the district.

“We have procured a lot of vials from neighbouring districts, and there is a shortage of VTM vials at present. Despite this, we are conducting more tests per day than other districts in the region,” said an officer from the health department, requesting anonymity.

In the past 10 days -- from December 24, 2021, to January 2 this year -- the district has taken up a total of 47,924 tests, with a daily average of nearly 4,892 tests per day against the daily target of conducting 7,400 tests as directed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

There has been a shortage of nearly 26,076 Covid tests being conducted in the district in the past 10 days, against the set target. Health experts said that the district should conduct more tests now on.

“The district needs to trace more Covid cases, so that patients could be identified and treated at an early stage. Strict enforcement should be in place... The only plus point is that the latest Covid patients are showing mild symptoms, with the cases having a low severity... It is, however, expected that the Covid cases are likely to rise in the coming weeks,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

Amid the increase in the number of cases in the district, the sample positivity rate in Ghaziabad has shot up from 0.19% on December 24, 2021 to 1.72% on January 2. The overall sample positivity in the district rate now stands at 2.68%.

