9 Covid cases reported in a day in Ghaziabad, 17 localities affected so far

Ghaziabad Nine fresh Covid-19 cases emerged in the district on Friday, taking the tally of infections reported in the month of December to 58, of which 32 are active cases.

According to official data, seven of the nine patients have no travel history. Five of the total Covid cases reported on Friday are not even contacts of a previously infected patient.

All the nine patients have been put in home isolation and are having mild symptoms, such as cough, fever, sore throat and loss of smell and taste. All the nine cases are fully vaccinated, except for one patient who has received only one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to officials, the infection has spread to many parts of the city as the new cases have been reported from 17 different localities, with Indirapuram, Crossings Republik and Nehru Nagar accounting for the maximum Covid cases.

Officials said they are taking containment measures to check the spread of the infection. “We are scaled up surveillance and are scanning at least 90-100 contacts of each positive case. We are also putting up fliers outside the house of the patients and informing their neighbours so that they can keep a check on their movement. In all the present cases, the patients have mild symptoms and none of their condition is severe,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer of Ghaziabad.

He added so far, at least 17 private hospitals have submitted their applications for empanelling them as paid Covid treatment facilities.

“During the second wave, we had about eight government hospitals and 50 private hospitals, which provided Covid care. This time, if cases rise, we will rope in more hospitals so that there is no shortage of Covid beds. We have already asked the private hospitals to check their preparedness beforehand,” said the CMO.

According to the state control room figures of December 23, Ghaziabad district stands third among the top three districts in Uttar Pradesh having the highest number of active cases at 32. Of the total active cases, 28 are in home isolation while four are taking treatment in healthcare facilities.

Experts said the trend indicates that the cases will rise. “There is need to spread awareness among masses for maintaining social distancing and also for wearing face mask. There is hardly any adherence to Covid protocol in public places. Ground-level enforcement is needed, instead of a night curfew which will have less impact in terms of enforcement,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad).

The state government has imposed a night curfew from 11am to 5pm everyday starting from December 25 in the wake of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases.

According to the official figures of the district health department, till Friday, Ghaziabad has had 55,738 cases since the beginning of the pandemic last year and 461 deaths.

