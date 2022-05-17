Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Acid attacks survivors’ rehab expansion: Sheroes Hangout to open two kiosks in Noida today

Published on May 17, 2022 12:09 AM IST
ByRajeev Mullick

Two kiosks of Sheroes Hangout Café, a model coffeehouse run by survivors of acid attacks, will be opened at the Noida stadium on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.

Two such cafés, under the aegis of Chhanv Foundation, a non-profit organisation, have been operating in Agra and Lucknow since 2014.

“To add to the number of Sheroes Hangout Cafés, we have finalised a tender with the Noida authority to run the kiosks at the Noida stadium in Sector 21. Over the years, Chhanv Foundation has worked to rehabilitate acid attack survivors through its campaign ‘Stop Acid Attacks’ and aspires to do so in the future as well. Currently, over 30 women are employed at the two branches of Sheroes Hangout Café in Agra and Lucknow. Chhanv Foundation is developing the Noida kiosks under Sheroes 2.0—a project that will employ at least four more survivors at the stadium,” said Alok Dixit, director, Chhanv Foundation.

Noida authority’s chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari will inaugurate the kiosks in the presence of Noida MP Mahesh Sharma, Sheroes beneficiaries and the Chhanv Foundation team, officials said. Following the ceremony, survivors of acid attacks will tell their stories.

“The project, in collaboration with the Noida authority, aims to employ acid attack survivors in the two kiosks at the Noida stadium,” said Maheshwari.

“The idea of acid attack survivors running the two kiosks is an extension to our social initiative drive in which we have deployed transgenders in one of the Metro stations at a ticket counter and employed all women at two pink Metro stations,” she added.

“Acid attack survivors have a difficult time being accepted in the society, let alone getting work. Their trauma is made more difficult by a culture that restricts their development. The influence of this project will extend beyond the kiosk centre as it will raise awareness in Delhi-NCR,” Dixit said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rajeev Mullick

Rajeev Mullick is a Special Correspondent, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling

