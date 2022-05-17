Acid attacks survivors’ rehab expansion: Sheroes Hangout to open two kiosks in Noida today
Two kiosks of Sheroes Hangout Café, a model coffeehouse run by survivors of acid attacks, will be opened at the Noida stadium on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.
Two such cafés, under the aegis of Chhanv Foundation, a non-profit organisation, have been operating in Agra and Lucknow since 2014.
“To add to the number of Sheroes Hangout Cafés, we have finalised a tender with the Noida authority to run the kiosks at the Noida stadium in Sector 21. Over the years, Chhanv Foundation has worked to rehabilitate acid attack survivors through its campaign ‘Stop Acid Attacks’ and aspires to do so in the future as well. Currently, over 30 women are employed at the two branches of Sheroes Hangout Café in Agra and Lucknow. Chhanv Foundation is developing the Noida kiosks under Sheroes 2.0—a project that will employ at least four more survivors at the stadium,” said Alok Dixit, director, Chhanv Foundation.
Noida authority’s chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari will inaugurate the kiosks in the presence of Noida MP Mahesh Sharma, Sheroes beneficiaries and the Chhanv Foundation team, officials said. Following the ceremony, survivors of acid attacks will tell their stories.
“The project, in collaboration with the Noida authority, aims to employ acid attack survivors in the two kiosks at the Noida stadium,” said Maheshwari.
“The idea of acid attack survivors running the two kiosks is an extension to our social initiative drive in which we have deployed transgenders in one of the Metro stations at a ticket counter and employed all women at two pink Metro stations,” she added.
“Acid attack survivors have a difficult time being accepted in the society, let alone getting work. Their trauma is made more difficult by a culture that restricts their development. The influence of this project will extend beyond the kiosk centre as it will raise awareness in Delhi-NCR,” Dixit said.
UP real estate business in deep financial crisis; 60 realtors face bankruptcy
A fact-finding exercise initiated by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in April to “find out the reasons behind realtors leaving Noida and Greater Noida” and turning bankrupt is yet to yield results, officials said. According to officials, the state's real estate business is facing a financial crisis, with 60 realty companies in Noida and Greater Noida itself undergoing corporate insolvency resolution processes (CIRPs) besides several other realtors going bankrupt.
High court seeks status report over Ghaziabad’s city forest area
The Allahabad high court has stepped in and sought a status report from the Ghaziabad municipal corporation on the city forest near GT Road adjacent to river Hindon while continuing to hear a plea, which has claimed that the forest area was slowly getting destroyed. The petition was filed in 2012 by councillor Rajendra Tyagi seeking the court's intervention in restoring the city forest, which is currently spread across 110 acres.
Over 100 Gzb high-rises lack firefighting systems
Ghaziabad: Many buildings in Ghaziabad lack firefighting measures and have failed to adhere to fire safety norms. Officials of the district fire department said that they have inspected 113 residential high-rise buildings where firefighting systems were absent in the last couple of years. Officials estimate that there are about 300 residential high-rises across Ghaziabad. Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer (CFO), Ghaziabad said that the situation is worse in industrial units and about 90% of them do not have NOCs.
17-year-old shuttler who won three gold medals at Deaflympics felicitated
Noida: Jerlin Anika, the 17-year-old hearing impaired badminton player who won three gold medals at the Deaflympics 2022 in Brazil, was felicitated at an event in Noida on Monday. In 2017, Anika international badminton journey started when she was spotted by a Deaflympics badminton coach. The Noida-based veteran badminton player and coach added that Anika's performance has improved with each year, helping her make the country proud at this year's Deaflympics.
Trade and Travel Expo to begin at Greater Noida from Wednesday
Noida: After being held in a hybrid virtual mode for the last two years, the 29th edition of the South Asia Trade Travel Exhibition will be held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida with full grandeur in physical mode. Organised by Informa Markets in India the event is supported by the Union Ministry of Tourism and the State Tourism Boards.
