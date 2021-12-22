Action against Gautam Budh Nagar education officer accused of harassing teachers

The basic education department of the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered disciplinary proceedings against basic education officer (BSA) of Gautam Budh Nagar Dharmendra Saxena following complaints from government school teachers in the district, who have accused him of mental harassment.

According to the order dated December 13, following serious complaints of financial and mental harassment faced by government school teachers working in the district, a committee was constituted under the basic education department in September and a preliminary inquiry report was submitted to the government on October 12.

“The inquiry report revealed that the BSA first rejected the child care leave of a female teacher without any reason and approved it later. Saxena has also been found guilty of mentally harassing teachers in name of surprise inspection,” the order states.

It further says that in view of being found guilty of irregularities and inappropriate behaviour, disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the BSA.

“It has been decided to designate the Divisional Joint Director of Education, Meerut Division, as ex-officio inquiry officer for the completion of the said disciplinary proceedings,” said the order by the secretary of the basic education department, Anamika Singh.

The BSA has been ordered to cooperate with the investigation, so that if found guilty, appropriate action can be taken at the earliest.

Saxena refuted the allegations. “All allegations levelled against me are baseless. In the investigation that was carried out between September and October this year, I had cooperated with the officials and also proved the allegations wrong. Still, I have been found guilty. This is a conspiracy of the teachers against me. I am sure the inquiry report will acquit me from the allegations,” said the basic education officer.