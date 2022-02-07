Active Covid-19 cases fall below 1k in Ghaziabad, curbs eased

The Covid-induced restrictions were eased in Ghaziabad on Sunday as the district reported fewer than 1,000 active cases for the first time in the past one month, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the data from the district health department, the number of active cases in Ghaziabad fell to 915 on Sunday.

The active cases in the district went beyond the 1,000-mark on January 6, when the total number of infections stood at 1,167 after reporting 360 new cases that day.

On January 4, the Uttar Pradesh government directed all districts with more than 1,000 active cases to operate cinema/banquet halls and restaurants with 50% capacity, close water parks/swimming pools and gyms and encourage work from home in the IT and IT-enabled services sector, among others. The state government had also extended the night curfew from the earlier 11pm-5am to 10pm-6am.

The district magistrate on Sunday night issued an order in which curbs on the operation of swimming pools, water parks and gyms were lifted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is expected that the curbs will be relaxed further. Nevertheless, we are observing the trend for the last couple of days and once we get a clearer picture, curbs will be relaxed further,” said Bipin Kumar, additional district magistrate (city).

Health officials said that more restrictions will be eased by the district administration. “Covid-19 cases are declining and the recent trend shows that cases will almost become negligible in the next two weeks. Still, people must follow Covid-19 protocols and get vaccinated on an urgent basis,” said Dr Sunil Tyagi, additional chief medical officer.

Of the 915 active cases, only 12 patients are admitted to hospitals, the data showed.

The district on Sunday also reported 110 fresh cases, which is the lowest since January 3 when 135 cases were recorded. During the ongoing third wave, Ghaziabad recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,103 cases on January 16, which is also the highest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the ongoing third wave, the district recorded 235 cases in December last year, while January saw 27,052 cases. Around 776 cases have been reported so far in February.

In another positive development, the five districts of Ghaziabad, Ballia, Sambhal, Kushinagar and Shahjahanpur, which took part in a sero survey in December last year, have reported antibodies against the virus in 90.2% of samples. The officials said 640 samples were collected for sero survey during December 21-25 in Ghaziabad and other districts of the state.

“The rate of sero prevalence is high and it means that a large number of the population developed antibodies against Covid-19. It is also due to higher vaccination coverage in the district. Still, we request children and senior citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest. We will be deploying about 1,600 staff for poll duties,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Experts said the high rate of sero prevalence indicates that the district has almost reached a herd immunity stage. “When 70% of the population develops antibodies, herd immunity is reached. It, however, does not indicate that people will not get infection but it will not lead them to severe conditions,” said Dr VB Jindal, former president of the Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON