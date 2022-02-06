Active Covid-19 cases in Noida below 2,000 after a month

Gautam Budh Nagar reported one more Covid-19 death on Saturday, taking the district’s toll to 487, according to official data. Since January 23, the district reported casualties on a daily basis, with the only exception being February 3, when no death was recorded.

The district also reported 233 fresh Covid-19 infections and 300 recoveries on Saturday, taking active cases down to 1,841. While the daily case numbers are marginally higher than the 218 cases reported a day before, the recoveries are also fewer, compared to 565 on Friday. However, health officials said there is no need to panic and a slight increase in the number of cases need not be a trend.

On Friday, the active cases went below 2,000 for the first time since January 6, when the district recorded 1,708 cases. Incidentally, at the peak of the third wave on January 17, there were 12,705 active cases.

According to health officials, the patient who died was a 37-year-old woman, who also had a long history of cardiac disease.

“The woman was also suffering from a type of scoliosis and was bedridden for a long time at a private hospital at Sector 27 in Noida. Around four days back, she was tested for Covid-19 and her results came positive. She passed away on Friday morning,” said a senior health official.

Since the beginning of this year, the district reported 18 deaths due to Covid-19, out of which 14 deaths took place in January itself, when the third wave was at its peak. However, officials maintain that all these deaths were accidental findings.

“While the per day case tally is coming down, the deaths being reported are accidental findings of patients suffering from comorbidities. The health department remains on alert and is tracing and testing samples efficiently. Moreover, the vaccination campaign is also going on successfully,” said Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The district’s Covid-19 case tally has touched 96,227 while 19,16,098 samples have been already tested.

The district administered about 37.29 lakh doses of vaccine so far, which include 21.52 lakh first doses, 15.40 lakh second doses and 36,158 precautionary doses. Over 86,000 children in the 15-18 age group have also been vaccinated, the data shows.

