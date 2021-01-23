Adityanath virtually inaugurates Noida multi-purpose indoor stadium

Noida: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the newly-developed multi-purpose indoor stadium at Noida in Sector 21 A, via video conference.

Developed at a cost of ₹101 crores, the stadium is spread over 8,040 square metres with a seating capacity of 4,000. It has separate courts and facilities for a number of sports including badminton, table tennis, basketball, handball, volleyball, gymnastics, judo, wrestling, boxing, weight lifting and taekwondo, among others.

“Our government will leave no stone unturned to provide all necessary infrastructures to promote sports activities. Uttar Pradesh is a large state and it is our responsibility to excel in the field of sports at the state, national and international levels,” he said.

The CM also inaugurated 65th National Freestyle Senior Wrestling Championship where participants from defence forces, railways and central government are participating. Apart from these, a shooting range with a seating capacity of nearly 800 has also been developed at the Noida Stadium. This shooting range offers a practice facility for 10 metre pistol, and 25 metre and 50 metre rifle. Both these projects are located inside the stadium.

The CM advised players to just focus on their practice and their aim, and assured them the government is fully committed towards fulfilling all their needs. He also said that a “Sports University” will soon be developed in Meerut which will act as an important platform for sports persons. Adityanath also spoke to some eminent wrestlers including Narasimha Yadav, Amit and Gaurav Kumar and also asked them to convey wrestlers’ expectations from the state government.

Rajiv Tyagi, general manager, Noida authority, said the indoor stadium will immensely benefit the residents of Noida and Grater Noida. “This will provide excellent facilities to budding sports persons,” he said.

Work on the indoor stadium was started on February 12, 2015, with a completion target of June 30, 2018, while the shooting range work was started on October 12, 2015 with a deadline of March 31, 2018. However, both projects got delayed due to slow pace of work.

Gautam Budh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Jewar MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh, Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari, Noida MLA Pankaj Sharma, Wrestling Federation of India president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh also attended the programme in Noida.

The Jewar MLA said the CM is keen on improving infrastructure in the state. “The indoor stadium’s inauguration is once such step in this regard. This will help local sports person who will bring laurels for the state and the country,” he said.