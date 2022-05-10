Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Advent underpass in Noida to open for public by July-end

Published on May 10, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Noida authority on Monday said that an underpass near the Advent building on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be opened for the public by July-end and work is on its final stage.

The authority began work for the underpass on June 11, 2020, with an aim to provide smooth connectivity between Sectors 137/142 and Sector 168/135, among others located along the expressway. Once operational, the underpass will benefit the residents of newly-built housing complexes, commercial areas and IT firms, said authority officials.

“We have directed the staff to make sure that the work is complete on time so that it becomes operational by July 31,” said Rajiv Tyagi, principal general manager of Noida authority.

The authority is about to complete work on the ramp and approach road and after their completion, commuters will be able to use the underpass. “We are building the underpass with box-pushing technology and construction is taking place without disturbing the flow of traffic above the underpass. It will be completed soon and will be open for public use by July 31,” Tyagi added.

The authority is spending 43 crore on the 434-metre-long underpass project and its scheduled completion date was December 10, 2021. However, work got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and we will finally open it for the public by July-end as most of the work is at an advanced stage, said authority officials.

Residents said that once the underpass is completed and ready for use, they will get respite from traffic congestion on the expressway.

