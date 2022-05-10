Advent underpass in Noida to open for public by July-end
The Noida authority on Monday said that an underpass near the Advent building on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be opened for the public by July-end and work is on its final stage.
The authority began work for the underpass on June 11, 2020, with an aim to provide smooth connectivity between Sectors 137/142 and Sector 168/135, among others located along the expressway. Once operational, the underpass will benefit the residents of newly-built housing complexes, commercial areas and IT firms, said authority officials.
“We have directed the staff to make sure that the work is complete on time so that it becomes operational by July 31,” said Rajiv Tyagi, principal general manager of Noida authority.
The authority is about to complete work on the ramp and approach road and after their completion, commuters will be able to use the underpass. “We are building the underpass with box-pushing technology and construction is taking place without disturbing the flow of traffic above the underpass. It will be completed soon and will be open for public use by July 31,” Tyagi added.
The authority is spending ₹43 crore on the 434-metre-long underpass project and its scheduled completion date was December 10, 2021. However, work got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and we will finally open it for the public by July-end as most of the work is at an advanced stage, said authority officials.
Residents said that once the underpass is completed and ready for use, they will get respite from traffic congestion on the expressway.
-
Ineligible Ghaziabad households told to surrender ration cards by May 20
The deadline for ineligible individuals to surrender their ration cards has been extended to May 20, after which the district supplies department will initiate recovery proceedings, officials said on Monday. Despite the deadline to surrender ration cards ending on April 30, so far, only 991 people have surrendered them across Ghaziabad. Families who own a four-wheeler/tractor/harvester/an air-conditioner or generator set at home are considered ineligible to hold ration cards as well.
-
Technical glitch leads to power outage in Mumbai city, suburbs
Mumbai: A technical fault led to power outage in parts of Mumbai city and its suburbs for a few minutes late on Monday. The power outage was resolved in five minutes. Power supply was also affected in the Mumbai suburbs.
-
17 arrested for creating fake farmers to seek ₹11.66 cr compensation
BHIWANDI The Shanti Nagar Police in Bhiwandi have booked 18 persons including a Nayab Tehsildar and his female friend, and arrested 17 of them for allegedly creating fake farmers to get compensation in the Mumbai Vadodra Expressway project that passes through a few villages in Bhiwandi. The Nayab Tehsildar is absconding. According to police officials, the incident occurred in September 2021. The Bhoir died a few years ago. The Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway is a proposed eight-lane Expressway.
-
20 new AC local trains to be introduced on CR, WR; services to be discontinued on Harbour
At present, 44 local trains operate on the mainline of the Central Railway. The patronage of AC local trains on the Harbour line have not increased so the Central Railway will discontinue all AC local train services on the harbour railway and divert them to the Central and Western line. On the Western Railway, new AC services will be introduced as the zonal railways will get new AC local trains.
-
Railway line expansion in MMR to eat into 17 hectares of forest cover
As per a proposal pending with the state forest department, the construction of a third railway line between Kalyan and Kasara in the Thane district will eat into over 17 hectares of notified forest land -- more than one-and-a-half times the size of Azad Maidan. The railway line is expected to be operational by March 2025.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics