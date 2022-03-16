After 2 years, Noida, Ghaziabad to celebrate Holi on a grand scale

Holi, the festival of colours, is set to be celebrated with enthusiasm and excitement across Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts after a gap of two years. As Covid-19 cases are in a downward spiral, apartment owners’ associations are organising social and community events to mark the festival on Friday (March 18).

Rajiva Singh, president of Noida Federation of Apartment Owners’ Association (NOFAA), said that condominium residents in Noida are preparing to celebrate Holi in the lines of the pre-pandemic days.

“There were restrictions on community celebrations in the last couple of years because of the Covid-19 pandemic and residents are eager to celebrate a grand Holi this time. A feeling of belonging is being propagated by making sweets at home and sharing them with neighbours and catching up with each other socially. Many societies in Noida are also organising community lunches by following Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Singh.

At Jalvayu Vihar’s Sector 21 and 25, members of a laughter club conducted a ‘Holi Milan’ programme on Wednesday.

“The club celebrated the festival of colours, ‘Holi Milan’ in the beautiful lawns of the Jalvayu Vihar community club. Both the old and the young danced to the tunes of Holi melodies and the women also performed folk dances. Everyone was in a festive mood as we have not been able to celebrate in the last two years,” said Narender Mahajan, a member of the Jalvayu Vihar laughter club.

In Sector 77’s Prateek Wisteria housing society, a two-day fair is being organised on March 17 and 18 that would include cultural programmes and will be followed by community lunch.

“A ‘Falgun Mahotsav’ is being organised in our society after a gap of two years on March 17. There will be a host of cultural programmes along with ‘Holika Dahan’. Children of the society will be taking part in our programmes. On Friday, a dance party has been planned for all the residents with a DJ night that will be followed by community lunch,” said Nitesh Ranjan, general secretary of Prateek Wisteria.

A special Holi event for the economically-deprived children was organised by an NGO in Sector 135 on Tuesday. Around 100 children from the nearby shanties participated in the event with enthusiasm.

“The idea behind this social event was to promote inclusivity, thereby welcoming children from socially backward societies so that they can also enjoy the celebrations. Activities such as splash painting, palm art, dab painting and magic show were organised for the kids. They jovially participated in all the shows and enjoyed playing Holi with flowers,” said Kunal Bhalla, chief executive officer and co-founder, CRC Group that organised the event.

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY urged residents to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour during the festival. “While no specific advisory or directives have been issued for the festival by the Uttar Pradesh government, residents are encouraged to celebrate the festival with utmost caution, keeping in mind all Covid protocols,” he said.

Similar scenes are expected in the neighbouring Ghaziabad district ahead of Holi. Housing societies are all geared up to soak in the festive colours after a gap of two years.

Ujjawal Mishra, a member of Proview Laboni apartment owners’ association in Crossings Republik said that this year the society will celebrate Holi with a ‘rain dance’.

“Before the Covid-19 pandemic, we used to organise Holi celebrations on a grand scale. We are organising community lunch and the enthusiasm among residents is very high and everyone wants to celebrate,” said Mishra.

In Shipra Suncity phase-1, Indirapuram, cultural programmes were organised on Wednesday evening to mark the festival of colors. “Dance, music and games were played during the celebrations and all the residents — young and old — enjoyed the event,” said Vrinda Chavre, president, Shipra Suncity phase-1 apartment owners association.

Not to be left behind, residents of Arihant Paradiso apartments in Indirapuram will celebrate Holi with ‘gujiyas’ and ‘thandai’. “Over the last two years, the celebrations of our festivals were rather muted because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this time around, the residents are more than eager to celebrate Holi with utmost fervour. A floral Holi celebration followed by community lunch has been organised on Friday,” said Lalit Mohan, a member of Arihant Paradiso apartment owners’ association.

Markets are upbeat

Many traders say that shoppers are thronging the markets ahead of the Holi festival and profits have almost reached pre-pandemic levels.

“The last two years were harsh on us, especially during festival time. However, this year, the sales of sweets, colours and water pistons have seen a sharp rise. We hope that the market sentiments continue to rise,” said SK Jain, president of Sector 18 Market Association.

At Ghaziabad’s Ghanta Ghar market, shop owners said that there is a high demand for herbal colours and healthier sweets among shoppers.

“Herbal Holi colours are selling more than the synthetic ones and sweets, especially ‘gujiyas’ which are baked and not fried, are more in demand. After two years, the market seems to be returning back to its original form for the first time this year,” said Shivam, a shopkeeper at the Ghanta Ghar market.