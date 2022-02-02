After 6-month wait, vax camps begin at high-rises in Noida

The health department started Covid-19 vaccination camps at high-rise societies in Noida from Monday, some six months after the plan was drafted. The drive was organised at five societies each on Monday and Tuesday, and more than 1,000 residents were vaccinated.

Near-to-home vaccination camps was a persistent demand from Noida residents, but due to shortage of vaccines and mega drives, among other issues, the plan got delayed. With the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of vaccination slowed down in the past one month, as people stopped coming out of their homes and the department finally decided to conduct vaccination drives within societies.

“It is a priority for us to vaccinate children in the 15-18 age group, elderly and frontline workers with the precautionary dose and complete vaccination for those who are yet to get their second shot. We noticed that many people, especially the elderly and children, were confined to their homes due to the third wave and their vaccination got delayed. So, we decided to get the vaccine to them,” said Dr Sunil Dohare, the district immunisation officer.

Officials said that high-rises across several sectors will soon be covered, especially in the Bisrakh and Dankaur blocks, consisting of most of the societies in Noida and Greater Noida West. Some of the societies that were covered include SKA Greenarch, Panchsheel Green, Himalaya Pride, Arihant Amber, Himgiri, Udaygiri and Dhawalgiri apartments.

The health department will also be organising workplace vaccination camps at several factories from Wednesday. Officials said that the drive will begin with the setting up of camps for Covishield as well as Covaxin at five sites in the Kasna industrial area.

“We have spoken to the industries’ association, which has over 400 large factories in its ambit. We couldn’t find these industrial workers at their homes during the day. So, we will be taking the camps to their workplaces. We will begin with 200 doses each of both the vaccines, but anticipate that more doses will be required in this area,” said Dr Kishor Narayan, a medical officer in Dankaur.

Till Tuesday, 336.5 lakh doses were administered in Gautam Budh Nagar district, which includes 21.35 lakh first dose and 15.15 lakh second dose, along with 28,000 precautionary doses. With a targeted population of 15.93 lakh people over 18 years of age across the district, the first dose was administered to 134% of the estimated population and 95% of the second dose already achieved. Incidentally, it is the highest target achieved by any district in Uttar Pradesh so far.

Additionally, around 75,000 doses were administered to the 15-18 age group, which is around 65% of the total estimated population.

Health officials claimed that they expect 100% coverage of both the doses within the next 10 days. The first dose is already complete for all beneficiaries except around 30,000 people who are over 60 years of age. Meanwhile, the second dose was administered to 99% people in the 18-44 age group, 88% in the 45-60 age group and 66% in the 60 years and above age group.