After achieving 100%, UP govt enhances Ghaziabad’s first dose vaccination target

The Uttar Pradesh government revised Ghaziabad’s first-dose target on Wednesday -- the district must now vaccinate 135,330 more beneficiaries against Covid-19.

Ghaziabad, last Saturday, completed its target of vaccinating 2,708,975 beneficiaries.

With the revised first-dose numbers, Ghaziabad has now achieved 96.29% of its target. According to official figures, the district, till January 11, vaccinated 2,738,860 beneficiaries with the first dose, which is about 96.29% of the revised target of 2,844,305.

District officials said that according to new guidelines released by the UP government, all districts should vaccinate beneficiaries with the first dose at least 10 days before the scheduled date of assembly polls.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election is scheduled to be held from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases. Ghaziabad district goes to the polls on February 10 under phase 1. The district, according to the latest electoral roll, comprises 2,899,484 eligible voters.

“The revised target for the first dose has been assigned on the basis of voters’ list as new voters have been added. During the past week, vaccination numbers have increased and we will try to vaccinate 100% of the revised figure of first-dose beneficiaries. Likewise, we will also try to vaccinate 100% of children by January 15 as directed by the government,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer.

According to officials, there are about 150,000 persons in the district who are due for the second dose but have so far not turned up.

“With the rise in cases, it is of utmost importance that more beneficiaries get vaccinated as quickly as possible. It is due to the vaccination that a majority of patients showed only mild symptoms during this present wave,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of the Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

Vaccination for children in the 15-17 year category also started on January 3 in Ghaziabad. The district is supposed to vaccinate 234,488 children in the category, according to officials.

“In case we miss the target, we will finish vaccinating the remaining children in the next couple of days after January 15,” the CMO said.

Till January 11, Ghaziabad vaccinated 91,754 children with the first dose, which is about 39.13% of the target assigned to the district.

