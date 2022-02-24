After GIS survey, Ghaziabad civic body ‘rationalises’ property tax

Property owners in the city may have to pay an increased or decreased property tax from the upcoming financial year 2022-23 as the Ghaziabad municipal corporation has made fresh assessment and “rationalised” the tax amount on the basis of a geographic information system (GIS) survey and physical verification of properties.

The civic body has also started sending draft notices to the property owners and have asked them to file financial or non-financial objections with regard to the revised assessment, officials said on Thursday.

The corporation’s jurisdiction area has about 330,000 residential properties and nearly 35,000 commercial properties, which fall under the tax ambit. On the basis of the ongoing GIS survey, the civic body has also found out about 200,000 new properties which were never charged the property tax, the officials said.

“We have started sending draft notices to all the property owners, and they can file their objections. In April, we will start sending them property tax bills after objections are disposed of. The tax amount may increase or decrease from the coming financial year on account of different reasons which include rationalisation of tax amount. There is no increase in property tax rate at all,” said MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner.

The officials have also detailed reasons which they have found after the GIS survey and physical verification of properties. These include houses where property tax was paid only on residential rates but over a period of time, a part of such properties also got developed for commercial use. Hence, such properties will have to pay up more tax on the basis of mixed property use, said the officials.

The reasons also include location of a property. The officials said that during the survey they have assessed the location of a property on a particular road width and accordingly the tax will be levied. Another reason has been identified as wrong declaration of the area of a property. The officials said that the property area assessment has been taken up through GIS survey and physical verification and owners who have not declared the correct area will now have to pay up as per the newly found out area.

“We are expecting that our annual tax revenue will increase from about ₹150 crore to ₹250 crore as a result of rationalisation of property tax. The 200,000 missing properties, which were not under the tax ambit, include 17 new villages, newly developed colonies like Raj Nagar Extension and also several old colonies where property tax was not levied,” Tanwar added.

The property tax has three components – house tax, water tax, and sewage/drainage tax.

According to the officials, the GIS survey which started almost two years ago is about 85% complete and is likely to end by March 31 this year. The physical verification of the outcome of the GIS survey has also been completed in 37 of 100 residential wards, they said.

The councillors, however, criticised the move by the corporation as the term of the present House comes to an end in December this year. “The GIS survey has anomalies. Several property owners have complained that their entire residential properties have been assessed as commercial properties. Further, there was an increase of 15% in the property tax last year. So, if there is a reassessment or rationalisation, it should be implemented from the next financial year (2023-24),” said Himanshu Mittal, councillor from Kavi Nagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON