Agencies slap 3.5 lakh fine for alleged violation of norms in Kaushambi

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and the Ghaziabad municipal corporation have collectively levied fines to the tune of ₹3.5 lakh in at least seven cases of alleged violation of norms related to construction activities and demolition waste in Kaushambi. Officer bearers of the Kaushambi Apartments Residents’ Welfare Association (Karwa) said they will meet the district magistrate for intervention into the matter.

On November 16, on the directions of the Supreme Court, the Commission for Air Quality Management banned construction and demolition activities across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), after pollution levels spiked much above the permissible levels and the air quality hovered in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ for days together after Diwali.

Civic officials said that during inspections held in the last week of November, their teams found some people allegedly violating norms related to construction and demolition waste and levied a penalty of ₹50,000 in each case. “The teams found construction and demolition norms were being violated and decided to levy penalty. Similar inspections were carried out across the city due to rise in pollution and not just in Kaushambi,” said municipal commissioner M S Tanwar.

“There were instances of construction and demolition norms violation, for which we levied penalty as per directions given by the National Green Tribunal. The recommendation of penalties was sent to the district administration and they issued notices to different buildings,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB.

According to members of the Karwa, they have received different notices and total of ₹3.5 lakh has been levied in seven instances of norm violation.

“The agencies have levied penalty of ₹50,000 each and the total penalty is about ₹3.5 lakh. There was a ban on construction activities on the directions of the Supreme Court and we informed our high-rises here about the order accordingly on November 25. We asked the buildings to stop constructions and demolition waste was also removed. Some waste was in the process of being removed. Teams of UPPCB were also asked to sensitise residents about the construction ban order,” said V K Mittal, president of Karwa, the umbrella body of different apartments’ RWAs.

“Teams of UPPCB came on November 26 and took photographs of the sites, where alleged violation of construction and demolition waste norms were taking place, while teams of the municipal corporation came a day later. Since Tuesday, we have started receiving notices about the penalty. We have prepared our representation in this regard and we will meet the district magistrate for an appeal into the matter,” Mittal added.

Karwa has been at the forefront of the fight against the high air and noise pollution levels plaguing the locality and is also contesting several petitions in the NGT and the Supreme Court against various agencies for failing to take steps to control the pollution levels.