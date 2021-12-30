Agency for extension of Metro to Greater Noida West to be finalised soon

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Wednesday said it will soon finalise the company for the construction of the 14.5-km long Greater Noida West Metro project.

The NMRC opened the financial bids of three agencies, who have evinced interest in the construction of the project , on Tuesday. The corporation will soon finalise one of the agency to start work on the ground, said officials.

The NMRC received the financial bids from GR Infraprojects Limited, which placed the lowest bid of ₹592.99 crore; Ashoka Buildcon Limited, which placed a quotation of ₹646.97 crore for the construction of the project and Sam India Buildwell Limited--the agency that was disqualified on technical grounds.

“We have opened the financial bids and the process to finalise the agency is still underway,” said Ritu Maheshwari, managing director of the NMRC and CEO of the Noida authority.

However, the NMRC is not sure as to when work will begin on ground. “The Government of India is yet to approve the detailed project report of this project... work cannot start without the approval,” said Maheshwari.

Earlier, the NMRC was supposed to start work at the site by December end. But since the approval from the ministry of housing and urban affairs is awaited, it may take some more time to start work on the ground.

“The process of sanctioning approval for the project is underway at the central government level. The approval can come anytime and the work will start soon. But the date cannot be fixed as to when the work will begin. However, in many cases the approval from the Government of India for Metro projects came later and we already started the work at the site. But here, it is the state government and the Noida authority which will decide the date from when work will begin on the ground,”said an official from the Noida authority requesting anonymity.

In May 2020, the NMRC started the survey for testing the soil, topography and geography for the 14.95-km long Metro Corridor, which is set to branch out from the existing 29.7km-long Aqua Line.

The new Metro link will start from the existing Metro station in Noida’s Sector 51 and go towards Knowledge Park 5 in Greater Noida. The line will pass through Greater Noida West (earlier known as Noida Extension), which shelters newly constructed group housing complexes.

On December 12, 2019, the Noida and Greater Noida authorities decided that they will pool in money for the project, which passes through areas falling in the jurisdiction of the two authorities.

The works proposed in the project, which is pegged at ₹2,682 crore, will be carried out in two phases.

According to the detailed project report (DPR) submitted in December 2016, the first phase of the project, which will be 9.15km long, will have five Metro stations—Sector 122, Sector 123, Greater Noida Sector 4, Ecotech and Greater Noida Sector 2.

In the second phase (5.8km) , four Metro stations—Greater Noida Sector 3, Greater Noida Sector 10, Greater Noida Sector 12 and Knowledge Park V—will be developed. The first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed by 2022.

