Agency roped in to meet fuel needs of Noida international airport

The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) has roped in Indian Oil Skytanking Limited to design, build, and operate the fuel infrastructure, including the multi-user fuel farm and hydrant system for the airport at Jewar along the Yamuna expressway, said officials of the Zurich Airport International AG on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The move will enable the Noida International airport to provide aviation turbine fuel in a cost-effective way and as per the open access model to its airline partners. The Indian Oil Skytanking Limited, which is India’s largest independent service provider in the domain of aviation fuel handling at airports, will work for a 30-year concession period for the Noida airport.

“We are pleased to partner with Indian Oil Skytanking Ltd (IOSL) for these key airport facilities. Owing to the strong technical proposal and best-in-class operating plan, the fuel farm will enable us to provide cost-effective jet fuel to our partner airlines. Our vision is to provide quick, efficient processes and best value to passengers, airlines, and shippers. In line with our focus on sustainable operations, the fuel farm will provide sustainable aviation fuel. We are committed to be India’s leading airport in terms of customer service, efficiency, digital services and minimal impact to the environment,” said Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive officer (CEO) of YIAPL.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Noida international airport that is slated to become operational by September 29, 2024. Before the operations can begin for this mega project, the YIAPL--a special purpose vehicle of Zurich Airport International AG which will operate the project-- wants all the necessary arrangements in place on time.

T S Dupare, CEO of Indian Oil Skytanking Limited, said, “The scope of this partnership will involve the development of modern aviation fuel infrastructure, comprising a multi-user fuel farm and hydrant system. This proposed development of fuel infrastructure, which will be purpose built for Noida international airport, will enhance the value proposition of the airport, and cater to the needs of all stakeholders. We will extend our complete support and cooperation to the YIAPL in its vision to serve as a sustainable airport, which is the need of the hour for the whole aviation industry. We are now waiting for the speedy construction of the airport, which will set the benchmark for a digital, sustainable and state-of-the-art-airport for the whole country,”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}