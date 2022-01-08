Ahead of assembly elections, Ghaziabad adds 296,000 new voters to its rolls

Ghaziabad district will have 296,499 new voters eligible to vote in the upcoming assembly elections, authorities said on Friday.

District officials said they are updating the voters’ list and more names could be added or deleted until the last date of filing of nominations.

Ghaziabad district comprises five assembly segments of Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar as well as part of the Dhaulana assembly constituency, which is under the Hapur district.

According to the latest electoral rolls, Ghaziabad district has 2,899,484 voters (including Dhaulana).

The number of voters in Ghaziabad during the previous assembly election in 2017 was 2,602,985 (which also included voters from the Dhaulana segment).

According to the figures, there has been an increase of about 296,499 voters so far, with the maximum increase in the Sahibabad assembly segment -- with 146,879 voters -- in 2022, totalling 1,012,154 voters in the assembly segment.

“The revised voters’ list at present comprises the names of 2,899,484 eligible voters. Some more could be added to the supplementary list, which will be published later. The additions may continue till the last date of filing of nominations. Voters from a part of Dhaulana are included in the list of eligible voters. The voters’ list is regularly revised and during the last revision in December, we added about 89,829 new voters,” said Vivek Srivastava, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue).

According to the official figures, the total increase of 296,499 voters since the 2017 assembly elections includes 144,062 men, 152,348 women, and 89 transgender persons.

In 2017, there were 1,461,019 men, 1,141,866 women, and 100 transgender persons on the list.

“We are waiting for the announcement of the imposition of the election code of conduct. Once it is in place, various poll related arrangements will begin in the district,” said RK Singh, district magistrate.

According to official figures, the district is likely to have 3,353 polling booths and 728 polling centres for the upcoming elections.

