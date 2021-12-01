Air quality in Noida, Ghaziabad improves to ‘poor’ after a week

After a week of battling “very poor” air quality, the three cities of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida got some reprieve on Tuesday when conditions improved slightly to allow the cities to register an air quality index (AQI) in the “poor” category.

According to the 4pm bulletin from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ghaziabad on Tuesday registered an AQI of 287, Greater Noida 254, and Noida 291, all figures in the “poor” category.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

“The lower pollution levels is a result of meteorological conditions. In Ghaziabad, the monitoring station in Loni is still giving high readings which is affecting the overall AQI of the city. We are trying to find out the (local) sources in Loni and take corrective measures,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).

The last time the three cities experienced “poor” AQI was on November 23, when Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida recorded AQIs of 268, 255 and 252, respectively.

Prior to November 23, the Ghaziabad city recorded “poor” air quality of 297 on October 30 while Noida recorded AQI of 292 on October 31.

Experts said the slight improvement is due to wind speed, which is likely to change directions from Wednesday.

“The present winds are north-westerly and they are likely to change to easterly from Wednesday. On December 2, there is a possibility of cloudy sky and also a likelihood of drizzle in the wake of a western disturbance. On December 5 and 6, another western disturbance is expected which is likely to bring rain in the National Capital Region (NCR). Heavy rainfall is expected in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. It is from December 7 and 8 that temperature will start dropping even more,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department.

A western disturbance is an area of “disturbed” or reduced air pressure that travels from the “western” to the eastern direction, and bring with it rain, fog or snow to the northern states.

Environmentalists said lower levels of pollution, whenever they have happened this season, have been as a result of meteorological conditions, rather than targeted interventions.

“The winds helped in dispersion of pollutants and a western disturbance will positively impact and bring down the pollution in the coming days. It is more of a correction due to meteorological conditions — the local sources have remained as it is. There is lot of dust on roads and vehicular traffic has more or less remained same,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist.

The forecast from the Union ministry’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said on Tuesday that on December 1 and 2, winds are likely to be calm reducing the ventilation leading to a deterioration in air quality.

“From December 3 onwards, winds are expected to increase but AQI is likely to remain in ”very poor” category. Farm fires count is 186 and its share in PM2.5 is 1%. Low mixing layer height is preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants,” the Safar forecast said. The mixing height is the height at which air and suspended particles mix above the ground.A lower mixing height means the pollutants remain trapped closer to the surface.