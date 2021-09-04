Always dreamt of making parents proud, says silver medallist Praveen Kumar

Noida: When Gautam Budh Nagar resident Praveen Kumar, 18, clinched a silver medal in Men’s high jump (T-64 category) at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday morning, his mother Nirdosh -- back home in Jewar’s Govindgarh village -- burst into tears of joy, as she could not believe her “little boy” achieved what he had always dreamt of.

Soon, neighbours, relatives and mediapersons made a beeline in front of their house, with Praveen’s father Amarpal Singh distributing sweets among everyone.

“Praveen’s mother could not stop crying after she got to know that our son has won a silver medal. I am very proud of my son, and the medal truly makes up for all the hardship he has faced through his life,” said Singh, a farmer by profession.

Praveen, who made his debut at the Paralympics this year, has set a new Asian record with a jump of 2.07m at the game. Speaking to HT over the phone from Tokyo, right outside the stadium, the ‘silver boy’ said that he had “expected to win a bronze medal... never a silver”. “Initially, I was a little nervous after my first attempt. On the second attempt, I figured out that I will definitely win a bronze and will not go empty-handed. However, by the third attempt, I gathered every ounce of energy within me and gave my best shot, which won me a silver,” said the 18-year-old champion.

On Friday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated his parents over calls.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh visited Praveen’s house to congratulate his parents. “Praveen has made Jewar proud with this achievement. We were sure that he would win a medal for the country. I thanked his parents for giving us a sporting gem and we will organise a grand felicitation event for him. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister wanted to congratulate his parents personally, hence I made them talk to him over the phone.”

“I am thankful to Praveen’s coach Satyapal who showed him the way to success. He worked very hard to train him, and we got the results today,” said Praveen’s father, adding that his son suffers from a congenital impairment which has rendered his left leg shorter and weaker than the other.

For the past three years, Praveen has been training at the Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) stadium in Delhi. In April 2021, he had tested Covid-19 positive, which put a pause to his training, but he says that he managed to recover from it. “When I was in Class 12, I moved to Delhi for my training. During this time, my school supported me a lot by helping me with missed classes and I managed to clear my boards. Then, I got admission in Moti Lal Nehru College in Delhi University,” Praveen said.

Talking about his journey, Praveen said that he was good at volleyball in school, before he started training for high jump in 2018. “I did not know about para-sports until 2018, after which I took part in a district-level game from where I contacted my coach, Satyapal Sir. It is because of his efforts that I managed to win a silver medal for India, with just three years of experience in professional high jumping. I always dreamt of making my parents and my village proud, and today it seems that I have achieved that,” he added.

Sheetal, a teacher at Greater Noida’s Pragyan Public School said that the school is proud of their alumnus’ achievement. “Praveen is a 2019 pass out from our school and he has always been good at sports. The teachers at our school always supported him with the games,” she said, adding that they, too, will hold a felicitation event for him.

The contingent’s deputy Chef de Mission, Arhan Bagati, said that Praveen is one of the youngest Indians to win a medal at the Paralympics. “Praveen’s performance has been outstanding today, but this is not his peak as he is just 18 years old. He will achieve much more in coming days, and we are sure that he will be make and break more world records in the coming years.”

Earlier, Praveen won a silver medal in the 2019 World Para Athletics Junior Championships in Switzerland. He has also won the 2021 Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai in February. According to Praveen, he now focuses on the 2022 Asian Para Games and aims to make the country proud.