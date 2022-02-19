Another fire breaks out at Noida shopping complex in Sector 53

Two days after a fire incident took two lives, another blaze was reported at the Ashirwad complex in Sector 53 on Saturday.

The fire broke out at the electrical panel of a control room in the basement. Police said the fire was doused swiftly and no one was injured in the incident.

Chief fire officer Arun Kumar Singh said the fire broke out around 2:30pm. “We received a call in the afternoon and one fire-tender was rushed to the spot. The fire was doused immediately and no one was injured. Primary investigation shows that the incident took place due to a short circuit,” he said.

Singh said that the complex does not have fire safety equipment in accordance with the prescribed norms. He said that there are around 50-60 shops in the market complex. “We found that the entire complex had only one fire extinguisher. There are no water lines on the second and third floor of the three-storey building,” he said.

In view of the back-to-back fire incidents, the police have asked the shopkeepers of the complex to observe stringent fire safety measures.

Two persons died in a fire incident in a spa centre in the same complex on Thursday evening. The police on Friday booked the owner and manager of the spa.

Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, Noida, said that the two persons named in the FIR in the spa fire incident are on a run. “Both the suspects have switched off their mobile phones. Our surveillance team is working to trace them. We have detained a few people for questioning in connection with the case. We will make arrests in the case soon,” he said.