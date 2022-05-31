Another Greater Noida developer faces bankruptcy proceedings

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has started corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against a Greater Noida developer--La Residentia Developers Private Limited--which allegedly failed to pay ₹28 lakh it owed to a contractor, officials said on Tuesday.

The contractor, Singhal Pipes, had in 2020 filed a petition seeking CIRP against LA Residentia to recover ₹28 lakh dues, including interest. On May 25, the NCLT appointed Naveen Kumar Jain as the interim resolution professional (IRP) to take all decisions related to the company instead of the original promoters who had failed to pay the dues.

According to the NCLT, it will take 180 days (from May 25) to complete the CIRP against the developer. As part of the process, homebuyers and lenders can file their financial claims till June 8. The IRP will form a committee of creditors (COC) that will invite bids from fresh companies who want to take over the debt-ridden company, said officials.

Homebuyers, however, for whom possession has already been delayed for over a decade, are raising questions over the development.

“We do not trust the developer--he cannot pay ₹28 lakh dues to a contractor. He has started the CIRP to evade responsibilities as he is not providing us with basic facilities and is unable to honour the commitments made to us,” said Sumil Jalota, a buyer.

La Residentia Developers Private Limited had, in 2010, started the work on this project spread on 20 acres in Sector Techzone-IV in Greater Noida West with the promise of delivery in 2015. It was supposed to develop 3,256 units in 39 residential towers. However, so far only partial work on 20 towers--in which around 1,200 families are living since 2016-- has been completed . The remaining towers are still incomplete, alleged buyers.

For over a month, homebuyers have been staging protests against the developer for not providing them with even basic facilities such as lifts, water supply, adequate electricity and safety apparatus, among others.

“The developer does not want to honour the agreement with us and wants to run away from responsibilities,” alleged Abhishek Chauhan, a buyer.

Another buyer Harish Sharma said, “We are frustrated because we feel we will never get justice this way.”

Meanwhile, the promoters said they are looking at solutions.

According to Kulbhushan Bajaj, one of the promoters, “We are working honestly to overcome the crisis and deliver flats because the homebuyers deserve justice at any cost. Due to some legal issues this project witnessed problems. Buyers’ allegations that we willingly went to NCLT are not true, but we are unable to fulfil the promises because of legal complexities. We are trying for solutions.”

