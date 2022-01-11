Home / Cities / Noida News / Apparel exporters in Noida demand reduced yarn price, write to Textile Ministry
Apparel exporters in Noida demand reduced yarn price, write to Textile Ministry

According to the letter written by the Apparel Export Promotion Council, with an increase of 7,000 in the price of the cotton, the yarn price reached 401, whereas it should be around 359
The Apparel Export Promotion Council has requested the Ministry of Textiles to suggest the mills to bring down the yarn price by 40 per kilogram. (Photo for representation)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByAshni Dhaor

Apparel exporters in Gautam Budh Nagar have written a letter to the Ministry of Textiles to decrease the prices of yarn, which is adversely affecting the garment industry in the district, they said on Monday.

According to the letter written by the Apparel Export Promotion Council, the cotton price per candy in October 2021 was 67,000 and yarn price 331. The cotton price was increased to 74,000 this January -- a hike of 7,000, with the yarn price set at 401 -- an increase of 70.

“The rise in the prices is not according to the formula adopted by the industry. According to its price increasing formula, for every 1,000 increase in the cotton price, the yarn price will also be increased between 3.50 and 4. But now, with an increase of 7,000 in the price of the cotton, the yarn price reached 401... whereas it should be around 359,” said A Sakhtivel, chairman of AEPC.

The council has requested the ministry to suggest the mills to bring down the yarn price by 40 per kilogram.

Lalit Thukral, president of Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC) and an executive member of AEPC, the total export value of the apparel sector in India is 130,000 crore, of which 40,000 crore revenue is generated in Uttar Pradesh alone.

“Gautam Buddh Nagar is known as the ‘City of Apparel’ as it generates nearly 32,000 crore revenue through apparel export, out of the total 40,000 crore revenue generated in Uttar Pradesh... Exporters enter into a price agreement with the buyers at least six months before the supply of apparels. Now, as the mills have been increasing the prices frequently and arbitrarily, the buyers or importers are not willing to increase the prices as well,” Thukral said, adding that this has made the situation worse for the Indian exporters, especially those in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The district houses nearly 3,000 garment export firms.

    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

