Arsenic, barium not detected in Ghaziabad’s air during Diwali, finds report

Heavy metals like arsenic, barium and aluminium were not detected in the city’s air during the Diwali festival last year, according to a report by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB). The report indicated the presence of nickel and iron, but their concentrations remained below the standard limits during the pre- and post-Diwali period.

The special monitoring by UPPCB’s regional office at Vasundhara Sector 16 was carried out for a week each during pre-Diwali and post-Diwali, and also on the day of Diwali on November 4 last year.

“The report found that arsenic, aluminium and barium, which are used in firecrackers, were not detected during the period of special monitoring. There was a minor spike of lead and iron content on Diwali day while nickel content was found in minor proportions only during pre-Diwali period,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB, Ghaziabad.

The lead concentration spiked to 1.739 micrograms per cubic metre (mpcm) as against the standard limit of 1 mpcm on Diwali day while iron concentration was 7.99 mpcm on Diwali day as against the standard limit of 40 mpcm.

The report said that the sulphurdioxide (SO2) and nitrogendioxide (NO2) contents remained below the standard limits during the special monitoring period.

“There was a considerable reduction in bursting of crackers on Diwali last year and this led to no major rise in metals in the air. The spike was, however, three to seven times in case of PM10 levels and two to six times in case of PM2.5 levels. This was on account of different factors, including increase in traffic during festivals and unfavourable meteorological conditions,” Sharma added.

On October 30 last year, the UP government, on the basis of different directions given by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, allowed the use and sale of green crackers for the duration of not more than two hours in areas where the air quality was “moderate” or better. As a result, the district administration did not issue any licence for firecrackers, saying that the air quality remained under “poor” category.

In Noida too, the study findings did not detect aluminium and barium concentrations during the special monitoring period while there was minor spike of lead (2.64 mpcm) on Diwali day. The iron contents were also found in minor concentrations between 2.29 mpcm and 6.76 mpcm during the special monitoring period.

The SO2 contents were under the standard limits but the NO2 concentration ranged between 80.5 mpcm and 104 mpcm during the special monitoring.

“We will check with the laboratory the reasons for the minor spike in some of the metals,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer of UPPCB, Noida.

The monitoring in Noida was carried out at UPPCB’s regional office in Sector 1.

Medical experts said that the high concentration of metals may prove carcinogenic, more so in case they remain in place for longer duration. “The presence of metals could be due to vehicular emission, bursting of crackers, and industrial emission. This year during Diwali, there was less bursting of crackers than previous years and number of patients coming in with respiratory infections or other ailments post-Diwali was also lesser,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

Environmentalists said that the two cities require special monitoring of metals in air and water. “It has to be a regular feature throughout the year and not just during Diwali. The ban on crackers is still not effective due to lax enforcement. Further, the special monitoring should be carried out at various city locations and not just one location. This will never reveal the correct picture,” said Akash Vashishtha, a Ghaziabad-based environmentalist.

