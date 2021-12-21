As cases rise four private hospitals in Ghaziabad roped in as Covid centres

The district health department has empanelled four private hospitals in Kaushambi, Vaishali, Vasundhara and Nehru Nagar as Covid-19 care facilities with the rates fixed by the Uttar Pradesh government in April 2020, officials said on Tuesday.

The move came in the wake of an increase in the number Covid-19 cases reported in the district during December.

“The four private hospitals have been directed to dedicate one Covid-19 wing for the purpose, even for one coronavirus infected patient. These hospitals have been asked to adhere to the rates ranging between ₹8,000 and ₹18,000, already fixed by the state government for the treatment of Covid-19 patients,” said Dr Sunil Tyagi, additional chief medical officer (ACMO), Ghaziabad.

In April, the Uttar Pradesh government capped the maximum charges for treating a Covid-19 in ‘A’ category cities, including Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. According to the order, the maximum charges for isolation beds (for moderate sickness) in National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) accredited hospitals was capped at ₹10,000 per day (PD) and non-NABH at ₹8,000 PD; for intensive care unit (ICU) beds without ventilators (severe sickness) in NABH accredited hospitals at ₹15,000 PD and non-NABH at ₹13,000 PD; and for ICU beds with ventilators in NABH accredited hospitals at ₹18,000 PD and non-NABH at ₹15,000.

All the charges include cost of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, and any kind of extra charges on consultancy fees, nursing care, monitoring, and visits among others were punishable under the Epidemic Act, according to the order.

The chief medical officer (CMO) of Ghaziabad, Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, did not comment on the matter despite repeated calls.

The four private hospitals selected for empanelment have a total of 54 beds for Covid-19 patients. The district health department has already dedicated two Covid-19 wards of 20 beds, each at Santosh Medical Hospital and Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital.

“The four private hospitals empanelled as Covid-19 care facilities and Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital will be operated as L2 category facilities, and Santosh Medical College will act as L3 facility. We have also kept in mind that all the private hospitals getting rolled in for Covid treatment should have ample oxygen supply,” Tyagi said.

Under the Uttar Pradesh government’s three-tier Covid care structure, L1 hospitals are for Covid patients with mild symptoms, L2 hospitals for patients with moderate symptoms, and L3 hospitals for tertiary care.

After facing a huge crisis of oxygen supply during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 in March this year, the district set up 11 oxygen plants — all operational — at different government facilities to ease any possible wave in the future, said the officials.

Experts, meanwhile, said that the empanelment process for Covid care facilities has been initiated.

“Since many complained that several private hospitals overcharged patients during the second wave of Covid-19, now we ensure that all the hospitals act responsibly and in accordance with the guidelines issued by the state government,” said Dr Ashish Aaggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association, Ghaziabad chapter.

The district operated 58 different Covid care facilities, including 48 private hospitals (L2 hospitals) on a paid basis during the second wave of Covid-19.

According to official figures as of Tuesday, nearly 19,368 patients have been treated for Covid-19 infections at different facilities in Ghaziabad, since the Covid outbreak in March 2020.