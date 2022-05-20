As cops begin anti-encroachment drive, Noida auto union demands auto stands
The Noida Autorickshaw Drivers’ Association has put forth a demand to provide drivers with auto stands across the city. The union has written to the Noida authority,
mentioning 36 spots where space can be earmarked for such stands.
According to the letter, there are over 17600 autos registered in Gautam Budh Nagar. However, there are only six earmarked auto stands in the city - one each at the Okhla
Bird Sanctuary, the Botanical Garden Metro station, the Ganga shopping complex at Sector 29, the Sector 12/22 crossing, Sector 21, and Sector 6.
On Thursday, the traffic police began an anti-encroachment drive, following chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s orders regarding traffic management across the state. This has further added to the worries of auto drivers.
“There are over 17,000 autos in the city, but there are no designated parking spots. When autos line up near markets, traffic officials ask them to move, stating they add to congestion. When the traffic police are conducting drives, they take a photo of the vehicle and send an e-challan for no parking, imposing a penalty of ₹1000. Consequently, poor auto drivers bear the brunt of this improper planning,” said Lal Babu, president,Noida Autorickshaw Drivers’ Association.
He added that the auto drivers have also met the Assistant Regional Transport Officer, along with traffic police officials on Thursday. The drivers were told that they will be provided with a list of auto stands, but no such list was given to them.
Of the 36 locations suggested by the union, some key areas include the government hospital in Sector 30, Rajnigandha Chowk, Amity University, Sector 50 market, near Mahamaya flyover in Sector 94, near Ginger Hotel in Sector 63, the ESIC hospital in Sector 24, Bhangel, Salarpur, and Sector 100.
“We have been talking about designated spaces for autos and e-rickshaws. We are working on a plan and will have some concrete areas earmarked soon,” said SP Singh, deputy general manager, Noida authority.
Excise department issues first ‘home bar’ licence in Ghaziabad district
The excise department issued a home bar licence to a resident of Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, the first such licence to be issued in the district, said officials in the know of the matter on Friday. Excise officials said the Uttar Pradesh government, in its excise policy of 2021-22, introduced a provision for a personal bar, allowing people to keep more than two bottles of liquor at home.
Khotachiwadi residents to submit grievance letter to BMC against redevelopment of bungalow
Mumbai: Striving to preserve the 200-year-old heritage precinct of Khotachiwadi in Girgaum, in South Mumbai, its residents will submit a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday urging the civic body to follow-up on its decision to file a First Information Report (FIR) against unauthorised demolition and the plan for the redevelopment of a bungalow in the precinct.
Owner of Korean restaurant booked for serving liquor without licence in Noida
The owner of newly opened Korean restaurant in Sector 153 has been booked for serving liquor without a licence, said police on Friday. “During a routine check of bars and restaurants, a Korean restaurant — 'The fine Korean Dine & Hoolala Korean BBQ Chicken', located in Vardhman Tower in Sector 153, was found serving liquor to its customers without a bar licence,”rB Singh, district excise officer, Gautam Budh Nagarh said.
Minister asks Yamuna Expressway authority to pay additional compensation to farmers
Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', minister for industrial development, Uttar Pradesh, has asked the Yamuma Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) to pay 64.7% additional compensation to farmers for their land over the next three months. Yeida has already sanctioned a ₹127 crore budget to develop 96 villages as smart villages, with free Wi-Fi, clean roads, drainage, sewage, and drinking water supply, among other facilities.
Ludhiana MC snaps illegal sewer connections of over three dozen dyeing units
Acting against the dyeing units, which have been illegally dumping the untreated waste in the municipal corporation's sewer lines even after the establishment of common effluent treatment plants (CETP), SIngh disconnected over three dozen connections of dyeing units in Focal Point area, Kakka Dhola Road and Tajpur road on Friday.
