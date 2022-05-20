As cops begin anti-encroachment drive, Noida auto union demands auto stands

The Noida Autorickshaw Drivers’ Association has put forth a demand to provide drivers with auto stands across the city. The union has written to the Noida authority,

mentioning 36 spots where space can be earmarked for such stands.

According to the letter, there are over 17600 autos registered in Gautam Budh Nagar. However, there are only six earmarked auto stands in the city - one each at the Okhla

Bird Sanctuary, the Botanical Garden Metro station, the Ganga shopping complex at Sector 29, the Sector 12/22 crossing, Sector 21, and Sector 6.

On Thursday, the traffic police began an anti-encroachment drive, following chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s orders regarding traffic management across the state. This has further added to the worries of auto drivers.

“There are over 17,000 autos in the city, but there are no designated parking spots. When autos line up near markets, traffic officials ask them to move, stating they add to congestion. When the traffic police are conducting drives, they take a photo of the vehicle and send an e-challan for no parking, imposing a penalty of ₹1000. Consequently, poor auto drivers bear the brunt of this improper planning,” said Lal Babu, president,Noida Autorickshaw Drivers’ Association.

He added that the auto drivers have also met the Assistant Regional Transport Officer, along with traffic police officials on Thursday. The drivers were told that they will be provided with a list of auto stands, but no such list was given to them.

Of the 36 locations suggested by the union, some key areas include the government hospital in Sector 30, Rajnigandha Chowk, Amity University, Sector 50 market, near Mahamaya flyover in Sector 94, near Ginger Hotel in Sector 63, the ESIC hospital in Sector 24, Bhangel, Salarpur, and Sector 100.

“We have been talking about designated spaces for autos and e-rickshaws. We are working on a plan and will have some concrete areas earmarked soon,” said SP Singh, deputy general manager, Noida authority.