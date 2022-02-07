At 124, daily Covid cases lowest since January 1 in Noida

Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday reported 124 new Covid-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 1,623 in the district, according to the official data. This is the lowest daily count since January 1 when 117 new cases were reported.

The district also reported 459 recoveries, while no fatality due to the viral infection took place on Sunday, the data showed.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, the daily case count has been on a decline since January 12 (2,230 cases), when the district recorded the highest number of daily cases during the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

In January, the total 31,371 cases and 16 deaths were reported in the district. This is the highest number of cases in a month since the start of the pandemic. The district had witnessed 18,729 cases in May last year during the peak of the second wave.

The positivity rate has also reduced to 5% from 10% around 10 days ago, officials from the district health department said. Over 3,000 tests per day are being done in the district now, they said.

Meanwhile, the officials said that the district has achieved the second dose vaccine coverage of about 97%.

“Currently, over 10,000 doses are being given in the district daily, and we are hoping that the district will be fully vaccinated in the next 15 days. We have increased focused vaccination camps in various societies and workplaces,” said Dr Sunil Dohre, district immunisation officer.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, about 1,592,000 people are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. A total of 3,732,000 doses have been administered so far, which included about 2,153,000 first doses and 1,552,000 second doses. Additionally, 87,000 people in the 15-18 age group have also been vaccinated, the officials said.