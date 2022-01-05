At 322, Ghaziabad, Noida report highest single-day Covid spikes since May 2021

As the state witnesses a rise in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, Ghaziabad recorded 182 cases and Noida recorded 140 on Tuesday -- both highest single-day spikes since May 2021.

Ghaziabad last reported a maximum of 228 Covid cases (single-day spike) on May 26, 2021, as Noida reported 146 fresh cases (previous single-day spike) on May 23 last year.

The Covid tallies in Ghaziabad and Noida have reached 405 and 419 during January itself, with the active caseloads at 560 and 597, respectively, according to official figures. In Ghaziabad, 453 patients are in home isolation and eight in hospitals, while facility allocation for 99 others is still pending; and 10 Covid patients in Noida are in hospital and 550 in home isolation.

Officials of the district health department in Ghaziabad said that the majority of cases being reported are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, and they are in home isolation.

Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer (CMO) of Ghaziabad, said, “We are conducting surveillance and containment exercises for each case, and majority of them are in home isolation. If any patient has no additional rooms in his/her house for home isolation, we isolate the person at one of our four community health centres with 30 beds each. If needed, we can increase the number of Covid beds to 50 at each of the facilities.”

“We have put 58 hospitals on standby in case of need, and our teams are aggressively taking up contact tracing of the positive cases,” said Dr Sunil Tyagi, additional CMO of Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Dr Sunil Sharma, CMO of Noida, said, “The good thing is, around 10 foreign travellers have tested Covid positive so far, and there are no cases of Omicron yet. The number of cases being reported are on the rise, but with less severity.” The fresh Covid cases being reported on Tuesday do not include travellers, and most of the patients are ether contacts of previous cases or detected through random sampling.

At present, the positivity rate in Ghaziabad stands at 2.56%, with nearly 4% in Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to official figures, Ghaziabad has had a total tally of 56,319 Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and Noida has 64,131cases.

The daily Covid testing in Ghaziabad is still low at 3,955 daily tests on an average. The district has been failing to meet the daily target of 7,400 set by the state government for long, according to the data. Noida has been conducting 3,500 tests on a daily basis, which falls short of the set target of over 7,000tests regularly.