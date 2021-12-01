At 64, Gautam Budh Nagar sees spike in Covid cases for second month

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 64 Covid-19 cases in November, higher than October’s 57, said officials on Tuesday.

The cases had been showing a declining trend till September after the second wave peaked in June 2021. However, cases have been marginally increasing in the district for the past two month, and the total number of cases reported in November is higher than the past three months -- August, September and October.

Following a surge in the cases between March and June -- during the second Covid-19 wave this year -- the numbers had been declining since July. According to the official figures, 156 Covid-19 cases were reported in July, 51 in August, and 46 in September.

In Uttar Pradesh, Gautam Budh Nagar ranks second with eight active Covid-19 cases, just after Lucknow with 15 cases as of November 29 (Monday).

With the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus being a “variant of concern”, the Uttar Pradesh government has also issued directions to the health department regarding tests on suspected patients. According to orders issued by the state government, all international travellers coming from “high-risk countries” have to get themselves tested at the airport and be under home isolation for a week. The list includes all countries in Europe (with the United Kingdom), South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Top officials from Noida said that additional precautions are also being taken as international travellers come to Noida from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi.

“We have ramped up surveillance and testing, and are also collecting lists of travellers from all the relevant authorities. In case a person tests positive, all primary contacts will be traced and tested... We will ensure that we send every sample of positive international travellers for genome sequencing through the laboratory at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences​(GIMS). Though it is not mandatory, we want to be careful that we don’t miss any carrier of the Omicron variant. The results, however, may take nearly a week to come in,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Health officials, meanwhile, said that one of the main reasons that Noida records a high number of Covid-19 cases is that the district usually sees a lot of travellers. Additionally, the festival season, followed by weddings, have resulted in an increased crowding. However, the increasing number of cases is not a cause of concern.

“We have not imposed restrictions yet. So, precaution is the key to keep the Covid-19 spread in check. People should ensure that they follow the Covid protocols, maintain social distancing, and sanitise their hands at regular intervals. Unnecessary interactions should be avoided as much as possible,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO) of Noida.

The district has recorded 62,940 Covid-19 cases and 467 deaths so far. The fatality rate is at 0.7%, and the positivity rate in Noida is less than 0.1%. Officials said that among those who tested positive this month, only a very few were hospitalised and none of them needed oxygen support. At present, all the eight Covid-19 patients are in home isolation.