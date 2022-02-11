At 66.6%, Jewar records highest voter turnout in Gautam Budh Nagar

Jewar, Gautam Budh Nagar’s high-stakes assembly constituency, broke its previous records to again top the district with a voter turnout of 66.6%, when polling ended on Thursday under the first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The counting of votes will be on March 10.

According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), Jewar, which has 350,465 voters,recorded the highest voter turnout in the district-- Noida recorded 50.1% and Dadri 59.78%. In the 2017 elections, Jewar had a polling percentage of 66%.

The battle for the constituency has garnered much interest, as the Noida international airport is coming up in Jewar and the project is crucial to deciding the future of the region.

Dhirendra Singh, the incumbent MLA is in the fray on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket; as are Avtar Singh Bhadana from the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, Narendra Bhati Dedha from Bahujan Samaj Party and Manoj Chaudhary from Congress.

Social activists attributed the increase in voter turnout to awareness campaigns and a general sentiment of political investment.

“We campaigned in all villages for the past 15 days to make sure more people vote these elections, no matter who they vote for. Our teams appealed to all voters to come out and vote to strengthen democracy,” said Anchal Vohra, a social activist, who has been campaigning in Jewar.

Residents started voting in large numbers across 420 polling stations in Jewar constituency from 7am. Long queues were seen till evening at most booths. Authorities recorded 9.5% voter turnout by 9.15am and 22.7% by 11am, as party workers mobilised their supporters to encourage people to come out and vote.

By 3pm, the voter turnout was 52.87%--better than the turnout recorded at 3pm during the 2017 election, which was 51%.

“Voting in this election is a memorable experience for me because we are voting for better governance, development and safety of women,” said Asif Khan, 33, of Mahndipur village that comprises 3,232 voters.

Till 3pm, about 1,900 voters in the village had cast their votes. However, the pace of voting reduced a bit post that due to a EVM snag which was sorted out by the election commission team after a complaint was raised.

“We hope our village witnesses at least 90% polling,” said Arman Khan, 26, another voter from the village.

Bhaipur Brahman, a Brahmin-dominated village that comprises 2,400 voters, witnessed 70% polling till 4.30pm.

Across the constituency, not just party workers, even residents were seen encouraging each other to vote. In villages such as Rabupura, Jewar, Neemka and Parsaul, people were seen encouraging voters to first cast their votes and then continue with their chores.

“We took all required measures for a free and fair election. Awareness campaigns to encourage voters worked well and hence the voting percentage has increased,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate and election officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

