Authority plans city bus service for Greater Noida

The Greater Noida authority on Wednesday said it has decided to start a city bus service for the convenience of commuters, who otherwise have to depend on private vehicles for travelling in the industrial town inthe absence of adequate public transport system.

The authority wants some of the buses travelling from Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida towards Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Agra to travel via Greater Noida. Apart from this, the authority also wants some dedicated buses for the industrial town to provide last mile connectivity to commuters travelling within the city, said officials.

CEO of Greater Noida authority Narendra Bhooshan and Navdeep Rainwa, managing director of Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), discussed the project at the main office of the authority in Sector Knowledge Park-IV on Wednesday. “We will submit a proposal to the authority to take this project forward so that the service benefits daily commuters,” said Rainwa.

Spread on 38,000 hectares of land, Greater Noida has at least 8,000 factories, around 500 housing complexes, schools, hospitals, education hub, the collectorate and other government offices. The 29.7km Aqua Line of the Metro corridor enters the city from Noida’s Sector 144 and provides connectivity to Greater Noida’s Sector KP-II, Alpha-1, KP-IV and Delta 1 only. A large part of the city is yet to be connected by the Metro corridor, leaving daily commuters on the mercy of erratic auto-rickshaw drivers or other private players for last mile connectivity.

“There are 124 villages in Greater Noida, where we intend to make the city bus service available. We want the bus service to cover all government offices, residential and industrial areas so that all types of commuters can use the service,” said Bhooshan.

UPSRTC officials informed the authority that the ticket collection from passengers may not be adequate to run such a service and that it needs proper funding from the state government. The authority agreed to meet the shortfall in running the service because it wants the city to have the facility, said officials. However, the authority has not fixed a deadline by when it can make the city bus service available to the general public.

“The authority and the state government have been promising the city bus service for a long time but nothing has happened on the ground. In the absence of public transport service in the city, we have to either depend on private auto-rickshaws or taxies, which are not economically viable for everyone. Let’s hope the authority is serious in starting the service,” said Rohit Chauhan, a resident of sector 1, Greater Noida West.