Authority plans to build two more underpasses on Noida-Greater Noida e-way to end congestion

The Noida authority on Friday said it will build two new underpasses on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to address issues of traffic congestion that thousands of commuters face daily on the stretch. Noida authority has planned to build a total of five underpasses on the 25km expressway to offer a smooth commute to motorists. (HT Archive)

Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M, along with deputy general manager Vijay Rawal and other staff, conducted a site inspection along the expressway on Friday and then announced that the authority will start work soon on these two new underpasses in view of the heavy vehicular pressure on the expressway.

According to the authority, it has planned to build a total of five underpasses on 25km expressway to offer a smooth commute to motorists. Under phase 1, it has built three underpasses -- one each in Sector 96, Sector 137 and Sector 145 -- to offer a seamless commute to residents from sectors 94, 126, 127, 130, 130, 135, 150, 168, 169 and sectors 96, 97, 100, 137, 144 and 145, that are located along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Now, the authority has decided to build an underpass at a distance of 6.1km (from Mahamaya flyover) and another at a distance of 16.4km from Mahamaya flyover under the phase 2.

During the site inspection, Lokesh M also directed the civil department to improve the road near Film City area falling along the Delhi-Noida link road that further connects to the Noida expressway at Mahamaya flyover, said officials.

“We have directed the staff to execute these three works that include two underpasses and improvement of the road near Film City area. We have given the in-principle approval to these three works,” said Lokesh M.

Currently, the authority is carrying out the finishing work on the three underpasses built under the phase 1. The authority is finishing the electrical work and also the theme based paintings on these underpasses before they are opened to public.

After the approval of the CEO, the authority’s civil department will issue a tender to rope in an agency to draw up the detailed project report for these two new underpasses. Once the DPR is ready and approved, the authority will start work at the site. The authority aims to build these two new underpasses in next two to three years if all goes as planned, said officials.

There are dozens of residential, industrial and mixed-land use projects along the Noida expressway and it attracts around 100,000 commuters daily. The traffic congestion is an issue for the commuters, especially during peak hours.

“Crossing the expressway has become a tough task during peak hours. If these underpasses -- both built and planned -- are opened, they will help the residents to commute with ease,” said Amit Chauhan, a resident of Sector 130.