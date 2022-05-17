Auto drivers told to charge as per meter in Noida, but rates not revised in seven years

The Gautam Budh Nagar transport department on Friday met representatives of the NCR Auto Union and asked all autorickshaw drivers in Gautam Budh Nagar to install meters and renew their vehicles’ fitness certificates within a week or face action, officials said.

“We have instructed autorickshaw drivers to ensure that they ferry passengers only on the basis of fixed fares. If they violate any of the instructions, we will take strict action against them with help from the police force. We will start conducting checking drives within a week,” said AK Pandey, additional regional transport officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

As of now, autorickshaws are supposed to charge ₹25 as the minimum fare for up to two kilometres, after which ₹8 per kilometre is to be charged. To be sure, rates for meters were fixed in 2015 when CNG cost ₹37 per kg in Uttar Pradesh. Now CNG costs ₹75 per kg in the state, but the rates have not been revised accordingly in the last seven years.

According to data from the regional transport department, there are 17,684 autorickshaws in Gautam Budh Nagar, almost 13,000 of which run on CNG. While most autorickshaws are currently outfitted with meters, none of the drivers actually use them.

Auto drivers say that the current rate is very low and not feasible. Auto unions have been demanding an increase in the fixed fares for the past two years, but nothing has been done so far. NCR Auto Union’s last letter to the transport department. written in September 2021, said that while neighbouring Delhi had revised autorickshaw fares, nothing had been done in Gautam Budh Nagar yet, despite multiple requests. “A similar increase in fare should be allowed in NCR autos of Uttar Pradesh as well,” the letter, a copy of which is with HT, said.

“We easily use about a quarter kilo of CNG to travel 2km. The rates right now are very low and even Delhi has increased auto fares. We want that the fare for every additional kilometre should be increased to ₹15 now. We have been writing to the RTO for the past two years but have not received any positive feedback yet,” said Lal Babu, president of the NCR Auto Union.

Transport officials, meanwhile, said that the matter is under consideration. “The RTO of the region has sent the request for the state’s approval,” said Pandey.

Meanwhile, Lal Babu said that getting meters fixed in all autorickshaws within a week was not possible either.

He added that most autos in Delhi have GPS-enabled meters that are sturdy and easy to repair but cost ₹6,000 to install. Those in Gautam Budh Nagar are mostly local meters that easily break down, but cost ₹2,000 to install. “Drivers usually install these meters so that there is a device in their vehicle to fulfil fitness guidelines; and it doesn’t matter if they conk off as they are hardly ever used. However, if the transport department enforces the use of meters, drivers will need to get the GPS-enabled meters”, he said.

To be sure, while the transport department has issued orders to use meters in autos in the past as well, they have hardly ever been enforced in the district.