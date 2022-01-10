Battleground UP: Gautam Budh Nagar takes massive preparations for assembly elections

With the model code of conduct coming into effect in Uttar Pradesh after the Election Commission of India announced a seven-phase poll schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in five states on Saturday, the district administration has prepared 552 polling centres and 1,754 booths where polling will take place in the first phase of elections due to be held on February 10.

Of the 552 polling centres, 202 are critical centres while 45 have been notified by the district, on which teams will keep a close watch. Officials said that identifying such centres is an ongoing process and the list will be revised further.

With a rise in the number of Covid cases , the state has restricted all public rallies and road shows till January 15. Candidates can continue with online and social media campaigning, for which monitoring teams have been set up. While voting period has been increased by an hour by the Election Commission, total voters allotted to every booth has also been reduced from 1,500 to 1,250 to ensure social distancing.

“Postal ballots have also been introduced this time in the state for the elderly and disabled disable, who wish to choose this option. We have about 7,500 voters with disabilities (divyang) and 24,000 elderly people in the district who can choose this option. We have formed 116 teams for collecting postal ballots,” said district magistrate Suhas LY.

He added special arrangements have also been made at all centres, where over 20 disabled voters are registered. All such centres will have a helper for assistance and e-rickshaws for transportation.

Police officials said that area domination exercise has started and deployment of additional force is also being done. “The additional paramilitary forces will be on duty from Monday. We have also identified 248 troublemakers so far in the district and action is being taken against them,” said commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar police Alok Singh.

The district magistrate added there are 900 booths which have been identified for webcasting. Additionally, around 100 model booths will also be set up that will be adorned with various messages for voters.

“Election is a festival of democracy and the model booths will bring forth this idea. Some will have entirely female staff while some will have disabled-friendly staff. Other model booths will also have different themes,” said Suhas.

Gautam Budh nagar has three assembly constituencies—Noida, Dadri and Jewar. Over 1,623,000 voters have been registered in the district. There were about 1,288,000 voters registered during the 2017 assembly polls. There has been an increase of 330,000 voters, who will cast their vote in the upcoming elections.

Officials said that it is likely for people to get enrolled and cast their votes if they fill their applications about a week before the last date of nomination (January 21).

