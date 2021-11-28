Better safety at 150: Greater Noida housing complex gets automatic boom barriers

The residents welfare association (RWA) of Greater Noida’s Sector 36 on Sunday installed two automatic boom barriers using radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags at two entry gates of the sector for safety purposes, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This system works similar to the FASTag installed at different expressways and highways, which helps the residents in navigating without stopping at entry or exit gates if their vehicles bear a valid tag. FASTag is a device that employs RFID technology for making toll payments directly while the vehicle is in motion. FASTag (RFID Tag) is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and enables a customer to make the toll payments directly from the account which is linked to FASTag.

Jeet Singh, president of Sector 36 RWA, said that there are nearly 1,750 houses in the residential complex. “People have been living in the housing complex for over 10 years. There are four entry gates and two of those are operational for the movement of the people. We found that there have been some instances where unwanted elements committed crimes and later escaped. So, the RWA has decided to install two automatic boom barriers at gate numbers 1 and 4 to keep a watch,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh also said that residents will have to provide a copy of their identity card, like Aadhaar card or voter ID, for registering themselves for this facility. “A tag will be given to a resident for ₹150 after his/her details are fed in the system, which he/she will paste on the car’s windshield glass. Cameras installed near the gates will read the tag and the boom barrier will automatically lift when the tagged car reaches near the barrier,” he said.

“The boom barrier will not open if an outsider, like a guest or a delivery boy, tries to enter the housing complex. Security guards will question them and verify their credentials before allowing them entry into the housing complex. This will surely improve the safety of the residents,” Singh said, adding that 11 security guards in the residential complex look after the security and safety of the residents 24X7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The inaugural event of the automatic boom barriers at the Sector 36 housing complex on Sunday was attended by Greater Noida additional deputy commissioner of police Vishal Pandey, and station house officer (SHO) of Sector Beta 2 police station Anil Kumar.

Kumar said that some theft cases have been reported from the neighbouring residential complexes in the past few months. “The Sector 36 RWA has taken this initiative to improve the safety of the residents. If this works well, we will urge other housing complexes, too, to implement similar facilities,” he said, adding that records of visitors and camera footage will help in investigating any unwanted incident, if that happens.