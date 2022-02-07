BJP’s Manoj Tiwari woos Purvanchali voters in Ghaziabad

Drumming up support for the party in Ghaziabad on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari said that his party believes in preserving “aastha (faith)” and “sanskriti (culture)”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ruling party is eyeing the votes of Purvanchali residents, believed to be around 300,000 in the five assembly segments of the district, and Tiwari, who is a renowned Bhojpuri singer, was roped in to woo these voters. The district goes to polls on February 10 under phase one of the seven-phase assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Tiwari, the north-east Delhi MP, held an election campaign at Sanjay Nagar’s Ramlila Ground and urged voters to elect Muradnagar’s BJP candidate Ajit Pal Tyagi. He used a mixed dialect of Hindi and Bhojpuri to address the crowd and said the UP election has become a talking point not only in the state and country, but also across the world.

“The country is keen to know whether the people of UP will give the double-engine government of Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and Yogi (chief minister Yogi Aditynath) a second chance. It is also a talking point among people who propagated ‘goondas’ and ‘mafias’, took commission for each and every work and never bothered about the safety and security of women. Now, it is up to the people of UP to decide,” Tiwari said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that the BJP believes in working on the principles of preserving “aastha” and “sanskriti” and cares about development.

“When we talk about ‘aastha’ and ‘sanskriti’, it does not mean we only respect Hindu culture. We have immense respect for other cultures also. The temple construction (the Ram temple in Ayodhya) has begun and ‘bhagwa’ (saffron) is everywhere. In terms of development, we have the example of Jewar airport coming up... Earlier, girls could not go to schools for fear of “goondas”. We saw for the first time that if a “goonda” constructed a “mahal”, no time was wasted in getting it bulldozed. A safe and secure environment is a must for the society,” Tiwari said.

The BJP MP also accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of giving tickets to people suspected of triggering riots across UP. These allegations were also made by chief minister Adityanath in his recent campaigns in four assembly segments of the district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tiwari also tried to attract voters with Bhojpuri songs. He sang, “mandir ab banne laga hai... (temple is getting constructed) Kashi ab sajne laga hai (Varanasi is getting beautified)... Mathura bhi sajne lagi hai... (Mathura is getting beautified).”

“We need to remember that the BJP is not saying that it has accomplished everything. We are simply saying that we have done a lot of work in the last five years and you should give us one more term. They (the opposition parties) have come together to defeat the BJP but they will never come together to make UP successful,” Tiwari added.

When asked, the Samajwadi Party (SP) said that the BJP is repeatedly trying to rake up old issues and are not focussing on the present.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They know that they have lost their base and voters will prefer alliance candidates this time. This is why many BJP leaders are making a beeline to Ghaziabad and raking up old issues. The SP alliance is focussing on development and progress,” said Rashid Malik, president of Ghaziabad unit of SP.

The SP is contesting the polls in alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in western Uttar Pradesh.

According to estimates by the political parties, there are about 300,000 voters in the district hailing from eastern UP and Bihar and many of them are settled in the Sahibabad assembly seat.

Experts said that Tiwari is expected to strike a chord with the local people.

“Tiwari is brought in by the BJP to get support from the Purvanchalis and also from the middle-class as he has a popular image of being an actor and singer. The Purvanchalis are not caste conscious but they have concerns for economic issues and that is why they migrated here from their native places. Caste-based issues are a major concern for the local population,” said Sanjay Mishra, associate professor (political science) at MMH Degree College, Ghaziabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON