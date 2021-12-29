Body of missing 3-year-old girl found in Noida Phase 2; several booked, probe on

A three-year-old girl, who had been missing for four days, was found dead in the Noida Phase 2 area on Tuesday, said police.

The victim, Mahi, lived with her grandmother Neeraj (goes by one name), 65, in Yakubpur village as her father has been in jail and her mother lives separately, said police officials.

A case has been registered against some unidentified people under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 363 (abduction) at the Phase 2 police station.

Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police (women safety), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that Neeraj informed police on Saturday that Mahi had gone missing while she was playing outside her home. “A police team reached the area and launched a search, but failed to trace the child,” Shukla said.

Local residents informed the police on Tuesday that the body of a girl was found in an abandoned under-construction building, nearly 100 metres away from the victim’s house. “The victim has suffered some injury marks and it appears that she was murdered. A team of forensic experts collected evidence from the spot. The body was sent for post mortem and the reports are awaited,” Shukla added.

She also said that the child’s father has been in judicial custody for the last two years in connection with a murder case. “The child’s mother and grandmother had a disagreement over the custody of the child... So far, we have questioned six people in connection with the case. A police team has also gone to Badaun to question the victim’s mother, who lives there. We will soon arrest people involved in the crime,” she said.