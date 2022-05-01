CCTV footage captures details of brawl at Noida mall that killed one

A CCTV footage of the brawl that ensued at a resto-bar in Noida's Gardens Galleria mall a few days ago – which killed 30-year-old Brijesh Rai- has emerged. The 45-second-long clip tweeted by an ANI journalist shows a few people arguing – reportedly over a bill – at the entrance of Lost Lemons resto-bar in the mall. Some of those arguing appear to be staff members as one can guess looking at their similar attire.

Amid the ruckus, a man dressed in black attire is seen capturing the scene – as made clear from the flashing lights of his phone camera. Then the man is cornered by the staff members as he tries to push back the crowd, however, he is punched by one of the staff members. According to reports, the man being beaten up in the clip is Brijesh Rai.

Brijesh Rai, who worked as an executive with a private firm, was killed following the brawl. He had gone to the Lost Lemons resto-bar with his colleagues on Monday evening where they got into a fight with the local staff over the bill, officials told PTI. The argument over the bill soon escalated into a fight after Rai and his colleagues objected to being charged some additional amount for the services offered at the resto-bar.

In the last few seconds of the footage of Garden Galleria mall in #Noida, Brijesh is seen trying to click a photo from his mobile, during which the bouncer and the staff start beating him up. Later, he was killed. #CCTV pic.twitter.com/3Lmq3MO877 — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) May 1, 2022

The Noida police had Saturday arrested a shopping mall's security personnel, the eighth accused allegedly involved in the killing of the customer. "The eighth accused was identified as Rohit Tanwar, a resident of Khoda, Ghaziabad. He was employed with the Gardens Galleria mall as a security personnel and has been arrested for his involvement in the case," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh was quoted as telling PTI.

An FIR was lodged against nine persons at the local Sector 39 police station on charges of murder. Later seven people, including five employees of Lost Lemons and two security personnel of Gardens Galleria, were arrested. Two others involved in the killing were absconding, police officials said.

He said multiple police teams were working on the case and Tanwar was arrested from an underpass in Noida Sector 104 on Saturday.

"After thorough analysis of the CCTV footage, Tanwar was seen assaulting Rai along with others. He had fled the spot after the incident and kept changing locations but got nabbed today," Singh said.

Efforts are on to nab the ninth accused in the case -- a staffer of Lost Lemons, the officer said.

(With agency inputs)

