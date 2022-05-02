CCTV footage of Noida pub brawl case goes viral

Following the death of a man during a brawl in a pub in Gardens Galleria mall in Noida last week, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. The footage, which was captured on April 25, shows the victim, Brijesh Rai, in an altercation with several of the pub staff and the mall’s security staff outside the Lost Lemons pub.

Employees of a private firm had visited the pub on the day and argued with the staff over the bill amount. The group was later allegedly assaulted by the pub staff and the mall’s security staff and Brijesh succumbed to his injuries. An FIR was lodged against nine persons at the local Sector 39 police station on charges of murder. So far, eight have been nabbed and police are searching for the ninth person, a staffer of Lost Lemons. The Noida police had arrested the eighth suspect, one of the mall’s security staff, on Saturday. “The eighth suspect has been identified as Rohit Tanwar, a resident of Khoda, Ghaziabad. He was employed with the Gardens Galleria mall as a security personnel and has been arrested for his involvement in the case,” additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

“After thorough analysis of the CCTV footage, we saw Tanwar assault Brijesh Rai along with others. He had fled the spot after the incident and kept changing locations but got nabbed,” Singh said.

In the video, which HT has seen, Brijesh and his colleagues are seen coming out of the pub and arguing with the staffers over the bill.

At first, Brijesh is seen listening to the argument. Moments later, he is seen capturing the scene – as made clear from the flashing lights of his phone camera. Then he is cornered by the staff members as he tries to push back the crowd, however, he is punched by one of them.

The video also shows that one of the staff members tried to snatch Brijesh’s phone away.He is then seen falling on the ground. His colleagues then gather around him.