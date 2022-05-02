CCTV footage of Noida pub brawl case goes viral
Following the death of a man during a brawl in a pub in Gardens Galleria mall in Noida last week, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. The footage, which was captured on April 25, shows the victim, Brijesh Rai, in an altercation with several of the pub staff and the mall’s security staff outside the Lost Lemons pub.
Employees of a private firm had visited the pub on the day and argued with the staff over the bill amount. The group was later allegedly assaulted by the pub staff and the mall’s security staff and Brijesh succumbed to his injuries. An FIR was lodged against nine persons at the local Sector 39 police station on charges of murder. So far, eight have been nabbed and police are searching for the ninth person, a staffer of Lost Lemons. The Noida police had arrested the eighth suspect, one of the mall’s security staff, on Saturday. “The eighth suspect has been identified as Rohit Tanwar, a resident of Khoda, Ghaziabad. He was employed with the Gardens Galleria mall as a security personnel and has been arrested for his involvement in the case,” additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.
“After thorough analysis of the CCTV footage, we saw Tanwar assault Brijesh Rai along with others. He had fled the spot after the incident and kept changing locations but got nabbed,” Singh said.
In the video, which HT has seen, Brijesh and his colleagues are seen coming out of the pub and arguing with the staffers over the bill.
At first, Brijesh is seen listening to the argument. Moments later, he is seen capturing the scene – as made clear from the flashing lights of his phone camera. Then he is cornered by the staff members as he tries to push back the crowd, however, he is punched by one of them.
The video also shows that one of the staff members tried to snatch Brijesh’s phone away.He is then seen falling on the ground. His colleagues then gather around him.
-
Truck driver mows down four in Aligarh, several injured
Agra A rashly driven truck mowed down four people in Aligarh on Sunday. Those who died included two employees of Aligarh Muslim University and a 12-year-old boy. The truck driver, who was allegedly drunk, hit about 12 people on the road, ramming into several stalls and people at three locations within a kilometre before being caught by Aligarh police.
-
Labour Day: Workers are an inseparable part of society, says governor Anandiben Patel
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday said that labourers were an intrinsic part of society who made an invaluable contribution to the building and decorative activities with the skills they have acquired by working from one generation to another. She was addressing workers in the Raj Bhawan, where a health camp was organised for them, on the occasion of the Labour Day. The governor personally gifted one sari each to 11 female workers.
-
Spice of life | Attending big, fat, stressful weddings no mean feat
The doorbell rang and my househelp cheerfully informed me that a big gift had arrived. Wedding celebrations in present times are much more than a union of two souls. With revelries becoming larger-than-life and having several preludes to the big day, attending them is no mean feat. The announcement of ceremonies a month prior to the big day ensured that I could not chicken out of the multi-pronged festivities.
-
Raj Thackeray reiterates May 3 ultimatum, threatens trouble if loudspeakers not removed
Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray remained defiant on the May 3 deadline he has set for the MVA government to remove loudspeakers from mosques. Addressing a rally in Aurangabad on Sunday, Raj threatened to cause trouble if his demand was not met. During his speech, the MNS chief appealed to the police to stop mosques from broadcasting through loudspeakers. Following reversals in successive elections, Raj Thackeray recently adopted hardline Hindutva for political survival.
-
Ludhiana | ‘Promote DSR and less water consuming rice varieties among farmers: PAU director
Senior officials of Punjab Agricultural University, directors of Krishi Vigyan Kendras, scientists from Farm Advisory Service Centres, agriculture development officers, and officials from state departments of horticulture and soil and water conservation attended the meeting of extension council at PAU on Saturday evening. Director of extension education, Ashok Kumar, while chairing the meet, lauded the joint efforts of the research and extension scientists during the corona.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics