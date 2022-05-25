Centre of excellence for type-1 diabetes treatment at GIMS

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida has partnered with a private healthcare organisation to develop the district’s first centre of excellence (CoE) for management of type-1 diabetes.

Type-1 diabetes is a disease that affects mainly children and adolescents, wherein secretion of insulin is hampered and administering insulin remains the only option for treatment. The centre was supposed to be operational in February, but it got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

GIMS has partnered with Novo Nordisk, a pharmaceutical company that specialises in manufacturing insulin. While GIMS will provide healthcare assistance, Novo Nordisk will help in educating and counseling patients.

“Regular insulin use is painful even for adults and is especially difficult for children. In most cases, children give up and some even slip into depression. These patients require peer and family support, continuous diabetes education and evaluation. Many patients, especially in the poorer category, usually do not follow up and develop serious complications later,” said Dr Saurabh Srivastava, chief medical superintendent, GIMS.

Srivastava added that the dropout rate is higher in the lower socio-economic groups because of the recurrent cost of insulin, lack of awareness and the overall stress of managing the disease.

Doctors say that India has a large number of type-1 diabetes patients belonging to all socio economic strata. According to the International Diabetes Federation’s (IDF) diabetes atlas 2021, India now has the highest estimated number of prevalent type-1 diabetes cases in people under 20 years of age, followed by the US and Brazil. IDF estimates that there are 229,400 people in the 0-19 age group with type-1 diabetes in India.

According to a spokesperson from Novo Nordisk, “The new CoE will help ensure quality diabetes care and also arrange for the free availability of insulin supply to needy children since it is not uniformly available for all underprivileged children who are largely dependent on the public healthcare system for medication.”

GIMS has also started a registry of type-1 patients for which they need to visit the college website www.gims.ac.in and fill a Google form linked to the diabetes clinic on the patient portal. Also, the patients have to consult the concerned doctors in the diabetes clinic on every Wednesday and Friday between 2-4pm to avail these facilities. Maintaining the registry will help keep track of the number of patients with the disease and help with treatment and follow-ups.

“The development of the CoE at GIMS will have a far-reaching impact on the lives of children with type-1 diabetes. These children will be provided diabetes education, support, evaluation and free insulin. As a government-run institute, we cater to a large population of lower socio-economic groups and they will also be regularly contacted for follow-ups,” said Brigadier Dr Rakesh Gupta (retired), director, GIMS.

