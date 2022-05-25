Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
City bus service likely to be resumed in Noida

The city bus service that was halted during the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to resume as the Noida authority has started looking for a company to run the facility, officials said on Wednesday
Published on May 25, 2022 11:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The city bus service that was halted during the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to resume as the Noida authority has started looking for a company to run the facility, officials said on Wednesday.

The city bus service, which includes mini buses, will bridge the last-mile connectivity gap from Metro stations to residential, industrial and other areas in the city. “We are likely to issue tenders for the bus service within a week so that we can hire an agency to start the facility. If all goes according to plan and the agencies bid for the tender, then the city bus service can start in August,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority and managing director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) that will run this service.

The NMRC is exploring the possibility of including motorcycles or cabs along with the mini buses. Officials in the know of the matter said that the NMRC has expedited the work of finalising the terms and conditions of the tender.

According to officials, in March 2020, the NMRC had to halt the city bus service--which comprised a fleet of 50 mini buses-- due to pandemic-related restrictions.

The bus service earlier catered to commuters on 11 routes covering key roads such as Master Plan 1, Master Plan 2, Master Plan 3, Noida Expressway, Dadri Road, Greater Noida West, and Knowledge Park that is hub to educational institutes and Delhi-Noida Link Road, among others.

