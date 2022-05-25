City bus service likely to be resumed in Noida
The city bus service that was halted during the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to resume as the Noida authority has started looking for a company to run the facility, officials said on Wednesday.
The city bus service, which includes mini buses, will bridge the last-mile connectivity gap from Metro stations to residential, industrial and other areas in the city. “We are likely to issue tenders for the bus service within a week so that we can hire an agency to start the facility. If all goes according to plan and the agencies bid for the tender, then the city bus service can start in August,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority and managing director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) that will run this service.
The NMRC is exploring the possibility of including motorcycles or cabs along with the mini buses. Officials in the know of the matter said that the NMRC has expedited the work of finalising the terms and conditions of the tender.
According to officials, in March 2020, the NMRC had to halt the city bus service--which comprised a fleet of 50 mini buses-- due to pandemic-related restrictions.
The bus service earlier catered to commuters on 11 routes covering key roads such as Master Plan 1, Master Plan 2, Master Plan 3, Noida Expressway, Dadri Road, Greater Noida West, and Knowledge Park that is hub to educational institutes and Delhi-Noida Link Road, among others.
Man held in Noida for posing as Delhi cop, extorting money from businessman
A 27-year-old man was arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police for allegedly impersonating a Delhi Police official and extorting money from people, mostly businessmen, in Delhi-NCR, said police. The police have recovered two uniforms, name and designation badge, track suits, forged identity cards of the Delhi Police and also seized an Apple iPhone from the suspect's possession.
Order for recovery proceedings against ineligible ration card holders in Ghaziabad rolled back
The state civil supplies department has rolled back an order issued in April, which required ineligible beneficiaries in Ghaziabad to surrender their ration cards and directed officials to recover the amount for the ration supplied to them, stating that there is no provision of recovering the amount from ineligible card holders. Following the new directions, many ration card holders who had come to surrender their cards at the district supplies office returned on Wednesday.
7 housing projects, 1 hotel demolished near Jewar airport site
The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) demolished seven illegal housing projects, and one hotel near the Noida International Airport site on Wednesday. The drive began on Tuesday, and was completed on Wednesday, involving the land and engineering department of the Yeida, and assisted by Tapapl police. These housing projects were carved out on land in villages including Dorpuri, Khadeha, and Simrothi, located along the Yamuna Expressway, around 15 km from the airport site.
Nurses in Maha on two-day strike
After talks with the state health minister Rajesh Tope and the Directorate of Medical Research and Education failed on Wednesday, the Maharashtra State Nurses Association has decided to go on a two-day strike from May 26. Among the many demands, the association is protesting the outsourcing the hiring process of 1,749 of the 4,500 vacancies across the state. Since Monday, the nurses have been boycotting work for an hour between 7.30 am to 8.30 am.
Greater Noida authority issues notice to Supertech after two children fall from ninth floor of high-rise
A day after two children were severely injured after falling from the ninth floor of a building at Supertech Ecovillage-2 in Greater Noida west, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority issued a notice to Supertech seeking a reply in three days. A team of officials also inspected the spot on Wednesday. Siddharth's father and a resident of the society, Amit Kumar was at work in Loni, Ghaziabad, at the time of the incident.
